Mobility Guardian Phase Two begins

Photo By Staff Sgt. Robert Hicks | Royal Air Force Senior aircraftsman Tom Raven, provides security for a New Zealand...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Robert Hicks | Royal Air Force Senior aircraftsman Tom Raven, provides security for a New Zealand C-130H Super Hercules, during exercise Mobility Guardian at Moses Lake, Wash., Aug.5, 2017. More than 650 international service members will work alongside more than 3,000 U.S. service members during Mobility Guardian across Washington state from, July 31, 2017 to Aug. 12, 2017. Mobility Guardian is Air Mobility Command’s premier exercise, providing an opportunity for the Mobility Air Forces to train with joint and international partners in airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and mobility support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Hicks) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASH. - The second half of Exercise Mobility Guardian began here Aug. 6 and will focus on training aircrew on advanced tactical air operations.



Following the successful execution of the joint forcible entry, ground forces established control over Moses Lake, which enabled the transition to sustainment operations.



"Mobility Guardian has tested our ability to prepare and deliver the force," said U.S. Air Force Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, Air Mobility Command commander. "Now it will test our ability to sustain the force and, after the mission is over, ensure the joint force returns home."



The 62nd Medical Brigade enabled the first step in the sustainment phase, said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Wagner, Mobility Guardian director. The brigade executed humanitarian relief operations after the 82nd Airborne Division accomplished a joint forcible entry and seized the airfield at Moses Lake. From there, components of the 7th Infantry Division, Stryker Brigade Combat Team, took over the airfield and established their power projection.



These movements enabled the 621st Contingency Response Wing to begin air base opening operations at Fairchild Air Force Base, Moses Lake, and Yakima, Washington.



International teams working with ground forces will also provide force protection during the sustainment phase. The Number 2 Squadron Royal Air Force Regiment, one of the international teams, will provide airfield security for the 621st CRW.



"They are force multipliers," said Wagner. "They've been very involved and have shown how capable they are as our partners."



International teams will remain integrated during the 500-plus flights that were planned in support of Mobility Guardian, said Wagner. During the sustainment phase, aircraft will continue to deliver materials to support the ground forces' humanitarian efforts, but the air operations are expected to become more difficult.



"We've been airdropping an incredible amount of equipment to some of the displaced humanitarian relief operations" said Wagner. "Now it mostly focuses on getting advanced tactical training for our aircrews. When we're done with that, we can start heading home."



This training includes air drops in difficult locations, opportunities to test practice threat systems that detect ground enemies, and C-130 wet-wing defueling, Wagner added.



For Everhart, this advanced exercise is a testament of the abilities that U.S. and international service members provide the global response force.



"Global reach is not a birthright for America; it requires hard work, preparation, investment, and training," said the AMC commander. "Mobility Guardian offers our Airmen vital experience to excel in any environment, applying lessons learned from years of war to deliver a realistic and challenging training environment for not only the Air Force but our joint and international partners as well."