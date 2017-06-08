(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    114th Fighter Wing says good bye to a familiar face

    114th Fighter Wing says good bye to a familiar face

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra | Sherri Oster, Sioux Falls Base Exchange store manager, stands in front of the Base...... read more read more

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Many faces come and go at the 114th Fighter Wing, but there is one face that has remained constant for years, and that is Sherri Oster. While she is the store manager of the Base Exchange, she is also much more than that; she is part of our family.

    Oster, originally from Sioux Falls, S.D., has been working at the BX for 26 years. Throughout that time, she has watched the 114th Fighter Wing change infrastructure and receive new aircrafts.

    “I started here when the 114th Fighter Wing was still flying the A-7 and watched as they transitioned to the F-16,” said Oster.

    She never thought that she would be here for more than 20 years but found she loved the people too much to leave. After relocating the store three different times, Oster still greets military members, retirees, and civilians with the same friendly smile since 1991.

    “From Generals to Airman Basics, I respect each one of them and greet them with a smile,”said Oster. “They are more than customers to me here; they are family.”

    Oster has been through five commanders and has seen many Airmen promoted, retire, and move on. She has also met some great people and forged friendships that will last a life time.

    “Being able to do all 26 years [of my career] here has been an amazing experience,” said Oster. “The best part of my job is being able to serve the Airmen of the South Dakota Air National Guard.”

    Oster’s friendly face will be missed as she inches closer to her retirement on Aug. 11th.

    “I have very mixed feelings about leaving,” said Oster. “I am excited about the next chapter in my life but it is very difficult to leave because of the people here.”

    In her parting words to the Airmen of the 114th Fighter Wing, Oster said, “The Airmen of the 114th Fighter Wing will always have a special place in my heart and its very hard to leave. I have been blessed to have worked here and met all of you. Continue the tradition of proud, prepared, and professional.”

    Oster has never worn an Air Force uniform or deployed with the 114th Fighter Wing but she will always be a part of South Dakota Air National Guard family.

