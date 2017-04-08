Stratton Air National Guard Base conference facility named in honor of Chuck Steiner

The new wing conference room in the headquarters building of the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing here is now the Chuck Steiner Memorial Conference Room following a dedication ceremony in Chuck Steiner’s name Aug. 4. Steiner, Capital Region Chamber president, passed away April 18.



About 50 people including Steiner’s wife, Marcy, and son, Matt; Sen. James Tedisco; Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara; Maj. Gen. Anthony German, New York Adjutant General; and Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto, New York Air National Guard command chief, attended the ceremony.



The ceremony began with the presentation of the New York State Conspicuous Service Medal, awarded to any individual who distinguishes themselves by exceptionally meritorious service in a capacity of great responsibility.



An excerpt from the citation read:



“Through dedication and leadership, and keen insight and perceptive discourse, Mr. Steiner greatly assisted in securing the future, viability and stability of the 109th Airlift Wing in Glenville, the Navy Operational Support Center in Glenville, the Niskayuna Army Reserve Center in Schenectady, the Navy Support Activity in Saratoga Springs, the Armed Forces Recruiting Center in Schenectady, and the Nuclear Power Training Unit in Ballston Spa.”



German presented the citation and medal to Steiner’s family.



“Chuck was as much a member of the militia as the folks who do wear the uniform, because he fought it on a different battle,” German said.



“Chuck was an American patriot – he truly bled red, white and blue in everything that our country stands for,” said Mark Eagan, Capital Region Chamber CEO. “When Chuck thought about those values, he quickly thought about our military, and what our military does every day to protect and preserve the freedoms that we have.



“I think this recognition today really speaks to the impact of his work, and how much the military valued that work,” Eagan continued.



“It’s an honor to be able to recognize him,” German said. “I miss him, and think about him often. He was just such a good person.”



“I wanted to thank Marcy and Matt and the rest of the family for allowing Chuck to share a great deal of his time for this base.” said Col. Shawn Clouthier, 109th Airlift Wing commander. “We never really had a large conference room in this building for our headquarters, it means a lot to this base to get this. It only seemed fitting that we name it in honor of Chuck.”



Marcy and Matt unveiled the plaque at the end of the ceremony. The plaque, which now hangs in the center of the conference room, reads:



“In recognition of his invaluable vision, determination and service to the 109th Airlift Wing, Schenectady County, the Greater Capital Region and New York State. A fierce advocate for the military, Chuck deeply valued the military presence in the Capital Region and endeavored to ensure its long-term viability and success.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2017 Date Posted: 08.06.2017 09:30 Story ID: 243919 Location: SCOTI, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stratton Air National Guard Base conference facility named in honor of Chuck Steiner, by MSgt Catharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.