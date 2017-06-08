Hitting the Deck Plates with a Smile

Graduating from Santiago High School in May of 2015, Seaman Kai Vincent, the Corona, California native, had high hopes of seeing what the world has to offer and of creating the best possible future for himself.



January 20, 2016, he started down a path that would bring him half way around the world and make memories that will last a lifetime when he joined the U.S. Navy.



“I wanted the Navy to teach me to be the best me I could be,” said Vincent. “I grew up with a single mom who provided everything she could for me and no matter how difficult things got, she never stopped trying. It was all the love and assistance she and the rest of my family provided that made me the person I am today.”



Vincent came into the Navy as an undesignated seaman, he wanted to explore the Navy’s more than 70 job rates before choosing, hoping to see what opportunities lay ahead before deciding on what he wanted to do for the rest of his time serving his country. After getting orders to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), he was assigned to deck department.



“Like any job, there are moments that make you wonder how you got there,” said Vincent. “Between the difficult physical labor, late nights and the unsavory people you may encounter, there are plenty of bad days in deck department. To me though, that all teaches you how to have a good work ethic and find ways to see the positive side of things.“



Vincent attributes his persevering attitude to the positive values instilled in him by his family and his ability to approach every situation with an optimistic mentality.



“No matter what work you’re doing, it’s the mindset that will get you through it,” said Vincent. “Staying positive and finding a reason to smile are crucial aspects to any difficult job.”



Remembering his time thus far on Bataan, Vincent chooses to cherish the plentiful good memories he has made, rather than dwell on the few bad ones.



“Looking back at my time in deck department, there were definitely more good times than bad,” said Vincent. “There is a lot that can be said about life in the Navy, but I wouldn’t trade the experiences I’ve had or the people I’ve met for anything.”



After a year and a half on the ship, Vincent is nearing his window to choose a job. With his future in mind, he has narrowed his choices down to just two ratings, Hospital Corpsman (HM), which deals with medical care, and Mass Communication Specialist (MC), which deals in media production.



“I’ve always wanted to help people in any way I could, and as an HM, I’d be able to do just that,” said Vincent. “It would give me training for after the Navy as well, when I hope to be a paramedic fire fighter. On the other hand, I’m a huge people person and I love photography, so MC is something I would be more than happy doing as a career.”



Vincent spends his free time with the HMs and MCs performing on the job training (OJT), honing the skills he will need to be successful in his future job field, wherever that may be.



“As many memories as I have made in deck department, I can’t wait to move on to bigger and better things and start the next chapter of my Navy career,” said Vincent. “No matter where the Navy takes me, I just hope that I can spread the love that my family put in my heart.”



Vincent is currently on deployment with the Bataan and its ready group in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2017 Date Posted: 08.06.2017 05:22 Story ID: 243908 Location: CORONA, CA, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY