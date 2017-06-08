Sewing at Sea

What happens when you need a bag but there isn’t time to get it delivered? Get one made from Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Bun Hour.



Hour is known onboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan’s (LHD 5) as the canvas shop wizard, but he didn’t start out that way.



“I really didn’t know about the rates that were offered and available,” said Hour. “I didn’t know what rate did what, so I came in undesignated.”



Joining the Navy as undesignated leaves options for Sailors to choose the more than 70 rates the Navy offers before completing recruit training.



After a Sailor is assigned to their first command they are able to explore different rates and then choose which one they would like. After spending 15 months as an undesignated Seaman Hour decided he wanted to be a Boatswain’s Mate (BM).



“I didn’t mind the BM rate so much,” said Hour. “I’ve been in deck department since September 2014 and decided to strike BM.”



Hour is the first generation in his family to serve in the U.S. Navy. His parents are from Cambodia and came to the United States in 1983.



“During the Polpot regime there was a lot of political craziness going on,” said Hour. “They [my parents] decided to come here and have a better life for my sisters and themselves. I was born in Louisiana in 1983.”



Before the Navy, Hour was a chef for five years. He graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in 2001.



“I decided I wanted to travel,” said Hour “I always wanted to join the military and I decided now was a good time to do it. I needed a change of scenery and I wanted to try something new so I joined the Navy when I was 31.”



Hour worked his way around the deckplates, to now the canvas shop fabricating a variety of projects for the ship.



“Our primary sewing jobs are usually for deck department, but we also have a lot of projects from other departments. Right now we are upholstering some seats for the machinist mates; we just finished making a curtain for the damage controlmen, tool bags for the aviation support equipment technicians and next we are going to be working on some fuel sample bags for the aviation boatswain mates (fuel). On top of that we also do uniform items. We hem, and we also sew on rank insignia collar devices, things like that.”



Hour has been working in the Canvas shop for a few months now and loves it.



“I get to be creative and hands on down here and seeing people happy with the products is what makes my job enjoyable.”



Hour is a leader on the deckplates and likes to help others, especially those who have been in his position.



“Hour is a good guy,” said Seaman Kai Vincent. “One of those people that’s always there to help new seaman, and always there to give you advice.”



Hour isn’t sure what the future holds in the Navy, but says he is ready for what is ahead.



“I try to live in the present moment, so I don’t have it all figured out yet, right now I’m just taking it one day at a time.”



Hour is currently on deployment with the Bataan and its ready group in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.

