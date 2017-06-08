(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TRANSITION TO MV-22 MISHAP RECOVERY AND SALVAGE EFFORTS Media Release #: 17-014

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.06.2017

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jorge Rosales 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – On Aug. 6 at around 3:00 a.m. local time, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps suspended search and rescue operations for three Marines involved in the Aug. 5 MV-22 Osprey mishap off the east coast of Australia. Operations have now shifted to recovery efforts. The next-of-kin for the three missing Marines have been notified.
    The transition comes after teams led continuous sustained search efforts supported by aircraft and ships. As the sea state permits, recovery efforts will be conducted to further search, assess and survey the area, in coordination and with assistance from the Australian Defence Force. Recovery and salvage operations can take several months to complete, but can be extended based on several environmental factors.
    The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time.

