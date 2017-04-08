Warrant Officer from Trufant awarded MacArthur Leadership Award

Larsen’s nomination and selection as the 2017 Michigan recipient was a surprise to his mother and stepfather, Rhonda and Frank Falsetta but in a statement to the Trufant Daily News they agreed that Larsen is a “great achiever, who sets high goals and then goes after them.”



The award recognizes company grade officers and warrant officers who show a sense of duty, honor and country, just as General Douglas MacArthur did. It is also meant to promote and sustain effective junior officer leadership, and nominees must show overall leadership performance throughout the year.



In his 21 years of service, Larsen deployed twice with the Greenville-based 1073rd Maintenance Company (2004, 2009). He transferred to the Detroit-based 1072nd Maintenance Company in 2013.



As an award recipient, Larsen had an opportunity to meet armed forces officials while in DC and posed for a photo with Army Chief of Staff, Mark A. Milley. “I was able to see super smart people from the military,” said Larsen. “After being in the military for 21 years, I understand the structure, and meeting men and women at these levels is really something else.”



Larsen graduated from Greenville High School in 1995. He is married to Tamara J. Larsen and extends appreciation to Mother-in-law Brenda K. Hopkins of Greenville, Michigan.

