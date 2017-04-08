(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warrant Officer from Trufant awarded MacArthur Leadership Award

    CW2 Larsen receives General MacArthur Leadership Award

    Photo By Angela Simpson | Chief Warrant Officer 2, Christopher Larsen of Trufant stands with Army Chief of...... read more read more

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2017

    Story by Angela Simpson 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Michigan National Guard

    Larsen’s nomination and selection as the 2017 Michigan recipient was a surprise to his mother and stepfather, Rhonda and Frank Falsetta but in a statement to the Trufant Daily News they agreed that Larsen is a “great achiever, who sets high goals and then goes after them.”

    The award recognizes company grade officers and warrant officers who show a sense of duty, honor and country, just as General Douglas MacArthur did. It is also meant to promote and sustain effective junior officer leadership, and nominees must show overall leadership performance throughout the year.

    In his 21 years of service, Larsen deployed twice with the Greenville-based 1073rd Maintenance Company (2004, 2009). He transferred to the Detroit-based 1072nd Maintenance Company in 2013.

    As an award recipient, Larsen had an opportunity to meet armed forces officials while in DC and posed for a photo with Army Chief of Staff, Mark A. Milley. “I was able to see super smart people from the military,” said Larsen. “After being in the military for 21 years, I understand the structure, and meeting men and women at these levels is really something else.”

    Larsen graduated from Greenville High School in 1995. He is married to Tamara J. Larsen and extends appreciation to Mother-in-law Brenda K. Hopkins of Greenville, Michigan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2017
    Date Posted: 08.05.2017 17:09
    Story ID: 243876
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Hometown: GRAYLING, MI, US
    Hometown: GREENVILLE, MI, US
    Hometown: TRUFANT, MI, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer from Trufant awarded MacArthur Leadership Award, by Angela Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Detroit
    Greenville
    1072nd Maintenance Company
    Michigan National Guard
    1073rd Maintenance Company
    General MacArthur Leadership Award
    CW2 Christopher Larsen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT