Speer advises all to ‘stay humble, serve with honor, passion’

Retired Col. Michael Speer, former 315th Airlift Wing Vice Wing Commander, spoke to Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 17-12 July 29 on Columbus Air Force Base.



After a brief introduction from Col. Douglas Gosney, 14th Flying Training Wing Commander, Speer took the stage.



“What an honor and a privilege it is for me to be here today,” Speer said. “I’m thrilled to be here and I’m really thrilled that seven years after retirement the uniform still fits.”



Speer said he and his wife were pleased with the people and Airmen who make up the 14th FTW.



“You and your team do exactly what the Air Force requires of you, you produce the finest military aviators in the world,” he said “everyone on the base plays an outstanding part in that.”



Speer scattered jokes throughout his speech but didn’t veer away from serious topics, and gave advice and knowledge based off his past experiences.



“What does a lieutenant or captain who’s leaving the training department need to know when they get to their first operational squadron? First of all it’s going to be intimidating,” Speer said.



He said there’s no need to be intimidated, being a pilot straight out of training is how it happens.



“Trust in your training and be confident — confident, not cocky, not arrogant, nobody needs that — be confident,” Speer said.



Then he told them they must climb the chain, they must earn the roles of being a chief pilot or squadron commander.



He said the squadron doesn’t want anything but the best work the new pilots can offer.



“You’re about to get the most glamourous job in the Air Force, but don’t ever take for granted the work that’s being done by the rest of the people in the Air Force,” Speer said. “There are a lot of people out there who work hard to support you, get to know them and don’t ever miss the opportunity to thank them.”



Among the graduates was Speer’s son, Capt. Michael Speer. “I was so proud of Michael, I’m proud of all the kids, it’s been a tough year, and it was an honor to speak whether your son’s here or not,” he said.



Speer advised the pilots to stay humble, to serve with honor and to serve with passion.



“Let’s put some wings on the chests of these young men,” Speer said as he closed his speech to the newest graduates.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2017 Date Posted: 08.05.2017 15:40 Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US