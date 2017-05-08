Phoenix Central holds change of command ceremony

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Central Recruiting Company welcomed new company commander Capt. James Hur, following a change of command ceremony at Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Aug. 4.



Hur replaced outgoing commander Capt. Adam McGinnis, who had been in command of Phoenix Central since Dec. 2015.



Overseeing the ceremony was Lt. Col. Dave Clukey, commander, Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, who praised the company and its achievements during McGinnis’ tenure in command.



“Phoenix Central has been at the forefront of establishing community partnerships and primarily recruiting our nation’s best,” Clukey said.

“They did this through sustaining critical partnerships with Arizona communities and the metro area, like the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Rising.”



Clukey said McGinnis had helped reinforce the Army narrative and inform people about the myriad opportunities available while serving.



“Phoenix Central provided the battalion incredible access to influence and educate potential applicants, educators and members of the community, about the many opportunities in today’s Army,” he continued. “They’ve helped dismiss many of the contemporary paradigms, including the Army being a last resort. The fact that only three out of ten of today’s youth meet the requirements completely dismisses this notion.”



Clukey said McGinnis had provided outstanding leadership during his command, providing continuity and purpose.



“He is a standard bearer of professionalism and a true example of the Army values,” Clukey said. “Officers like Captain McGinnis personify the characteristics we look for in our future field grade officers and those folks we deem worthy of being potential battalion commanders.”



During his speech McGinnis said although recruiting is difficult, his company helped him strive for excellence and maintain a high standard.



“I think I had the right group of people at the right time, with excellent first sergeants and center leaders,” McGinnis said. “They were always 100 percent committed and some of the best noncommissioned officers I’ve ever worked with.”



McGinnis thanked his recruiters and said they put over 700 Soldiers in the Army during his time in charge, a number reached by sheer hard work and perseverance.



“I’ve always tried to present a base of loyalty, which is important to me. When I came here I tried to prove that to the Soldiers and hopefully as I walk out the door, the feel that way too,” he concluded.



Hur thanked Clukey and McGinnis for their help in preparing him for his new role.



“Thank you for your guidance and mentorship as I take command of Phoenix Central,” he said. “I’m excited to join this outstanding formation and I look forward to all the great opportunities in my path.”

