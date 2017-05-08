US Army Europe Commander visits Georgia after 2nd Cavalry Regiment sets record breaking movement in Europe

Photo By Sgt. David Vermilyea | VAZIANI MILITARY BASE, Georgia -- United States Army Europe's Commander Lt. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. David Vermilyea | VAZIANI MILITARY BASE, Georgia -- United States Army Europe's Commander Lt. Gen. Benjamin Hodges is breifed on missions taking place in Exercise Noble Partner. Noble Partner 17 (NP17) is a European Rotational Force (ERF) exercise of Georgia's light infantry company's contribution to the NATO Response Force (NRF). The exercise provides participating nations with the opportunity to train in a multinational environment while enhancing cooperation and interoperability during realistic and challenging training events. see less | View Image Page

VAZIANI, Georgia –United States Army Europe’s Commanding General Lt. Gen. Frederick Ben Hodges visited Soldiers at the Vaziani Training Area outside Tbilisi, Georgia participating in Exercise Noble Partner. Traveling throughout the training area in the 2nd Calvary Regiment Stryker vehicles he expressed his appreciation for Soldier’s achievements and their hard work.



The Regiment began its movement from Vilseck, Germany six weeks prior to the start of Exercise Noble Partner. They traversed across Europe by land until they hit the Black Sea, then sailed their convoy across the water until they reached Georgia, completing the final leg of the road march from the port of Poti to Vaziani Training Area.

“It was groundbreaking when 2nd Cavalry Regiment went over 1800 kilometers, back when they came home from the first rotation in the Baltics,” said Hodges. “Then, to road march around 2,500 kilometers - nobody’s ever done that.”



Col. Dennis G. Wille is the U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR) Noble Partner Exercise Co-Director and said the road march across central Europe tied all the summer training exercises together.



“What 2nd Cavalry Regiment accomplished establishes the tone for this exercise,” said Wille. “They have set a standard that sends a message to our international counterparts that they are working with competent teammates.”



Georgia’s 1st Deputy Chief of General Staff, Col. Nikoloz Janjgava agreed with the impact 2nd Cavalry Regiment had on the exercise his nation hosts.

“Noble Partner 17 is much bigger than 16. We have 52 Strykers, we have more equipment and we are more prepared than we were in 2016,” said Janjgava. “It’s always a great joy and great opportunity to work with such professionals as the US Army.”



The planning and preparation involved in organizing the dynamic expedition lasting six weeks and more than 2,500 kilometers, accounted for an endless number of obstacles. The movement to Georgia provided unit leaders a more accurate blueprint for how to react in an emergency as well as providing commanders logistical and movement options.



“We learned a lot in terms of logistics. We’ve practiced all the modes of transportations we’d have to use if we ever had to come here in a crisis,” said Hodges. “That was 2nd Cavalry Regiment.”



The unit possesses a hearty work ethic that pushes the limits of its soldiers past mental and physical barriers associated with long term exercises.

The key to their success is attributed to a strong, quality non-commissioned officer corps. Soldiers must maintain a high level of discipline to sustain vehicles for that span of time, said Hodges.



“Those soldiers appreciate the strategic significance of the U.S. Army going through a town, crossing a river, conducting a live fire and driving all the way here to the Republic of Georgia,” pronounced Hodges. “I’m really proud of that.”



-30-