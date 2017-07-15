(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Boss Lift demonstrates Puerto Rico National Guardsmen's versatile skills to employers

    2017 Boss Lift demonstrates Puerto Rico National Guardsmen's versatile skills to employers

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo | Civilian employers received an orientation flight on a 156th Airlift Wing WC-130H...... read more read more

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    07.15.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo 

    156th Airlift Wing

    MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico – Thirty-seven employers of Puerto Rico National Guard service members received an orientation flight on a 156th Airlift Wing WC-130H Hercules aircraft during the 2017 Boss Lift organized by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve of Puerto Rico, July 15.

    The ESGR, is a Department of Defense organization, comprised of trained volunteers and staff committed to promoting a cooperative work environment between Reserve Components service members and their civilian employers through outreach, recognition and educational opportunities. In coordination with the Puerto Rico Air and Army National Guard, the ESGR of Puerto Rico uses the annual Boss Lift as an educational outreach opportunity.

    The Boss Lift provides employers the opportunity to experience what it is like to be a service member. During the 2017 Boss Lift, employers visited seven PRNG military locations around the island and participated in four hands-on training stations. The goal of the outreach is help employers understand and value the versatile skill sets service members bring to their place of business.

    One of the seven PRNG military locations involved in the 2017 Boss Lift was the home of the Bucaneros, the 156th Airlift Wing - Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The 156th Operations Group Commander, Col. Carlos Borges, welcomed employers selected by ESGR to fly on the WC-130H Hercules aircraft. “Thank you for allowing our Airmen and Soldiers to do their jobs,” Borges said. “We want to let you know that when your employees ask for time away from work to serve, they are doing an excellent job.”

    In addition to briefing the employers about the Puerto Rico Air National Guard mission, Borges emphasized the important contributions PRANG Airmen make at the local and national level. “In the National Guard we have two missions: Federal and State. Our federal responsibility for the Air Force is to Fly, Fight and Win. Our state responsibility is to provide support in the event of a natural emergency and at the direction of the Governor.”

    Employers boarded the WC-130H Hercules aircraft for a 45-minute flight to Mercedita Airport in Ponce where a shuttle bus transported them to Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Upon arrival to Campo Santiago, the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Brig. Gen. Isabelo Rivera, addressed employers and thanked them for their continued support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2017
    Date Posted: 08.04.2017 22:03
    Story ID: 243825
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Boss Lift demonstrates Puerto Rico National Guardsmen's versatile skills to employers, by SSgt Angel Oquendo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    ESGR
    BOSS LIFT
    ANG
    156th Airlift Wing
    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    PRNG
    Muniz
    Muniz Air National Guard Base
    C-130H
    C-130
    U.S.A.N.G.
    US Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico Guard
    Citizen Airmen
    Muñiz Air National Guard Base
    156th
    WC-130
    CitizenAirmen
    156 AW
    WC-130H
    156th AW
    P.R. Air National Guard
    PR Air Guard
    Puerto Rico ANG
    Muñiz
    156thAW/PA
    156thAW_PRANG
    UNLEASHTHEPRANG
    PRANG_Pride
    Unleash the PRANG
    Muñiz Air National Guard
    Muñiz Air Guard
    Muñiz ANG
    Muñiz Guard
    Muñiz Base
    Muniz Air National Guard
    Muniz Air Guard
    Muniz Base
    Muniz Guard
    PRANG Airmen
    PRANGAIRMEN
    PR Guard
    PR Muniz
    PR Muñiz
    PR ANG
    AirNationalGuard
    US ANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT