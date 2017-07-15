2017 Boss Lift demonstrates Puerto Rico National Guardsmen's versatile skills to employers

Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo | Civilian employers received an orientation flight on a 156th Airlift Wing WC-130H...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo | Civilian employers received an orientation flight on a 156th Airlift Wing WC-130H Hercules aircraft during the 2017 Boss Lift held at Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 15. The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve of Puerto Rico organized the educational outreach event in coordination with the Puerto Rico Air and Army National Guard as a means to demonstrate the extensive training and diverse skills reserve component service members bring to their civilian employments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo/Released) see less | View Image Page

MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico – Thirty-seven employers of Puerto Rico National Guard service members received an orientation flight on a 156th Airlift Wing WC-130H Hercules aircraft during the 2017 Boss Lift organized by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve of Puerto Rico, July 15.



The ESGR, is a Department of Defense organization, comprised of trained volunteers and staff committed to promoting a cooperative work environment between Reserve Components service members and their civilian employers through outreach, recognition and educational opportunities. In coordination with the Puerto Rico Air and Army National Guard, the ESGR of Puerto Rico uses the annual Boss Lift as an educational outreach opportunity.



The Boss Lift provides employers the opportunity to experience what it is like to be a service member. During the 2017 Boss Lift, employers visited seven PRNG military locations around the island and participated in four hands-on training stations. The goal of the outreach is help employers understand and value the versatile skill sets service members bring to their place of business.



One of the seven PRNG military locations involved in the 2017 Boss Lift was the home of the Bucaneros, the 156th Airlift Wing - Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The 156th Operations Group Commander, Col. Carlos Borges, welcomed employers selected by ESGR to fly on the WC-130H Hercules aircraft. “Thank you for allowing our Airmen and Soldiers to do their jobs,” Borges said. “We want to let you know that when your employees ask for time away from work to serve, they are doing an excellent job.”



In addition to briefing the employers about the Puerto Rico Air National Guard mission, Borges emphasized the important contributions PRANG Airmen make at the local and national level. “In the National Guard we have two missions: Federal and State. Our federal responsibility for the Air Force is to Fly, Fight and Win. Our state responsibility is to provide support in the event of a natural emergency and at the direction of the Governor.”



Employers boarded the WC-130H Hercules aircraft for a 45-minute flight to Mercedita Airport in Ponce where a shuttle bus transported them to Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Upon arrival to Campo Santiago, the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Brig. Gen. Isabelo Rivera, addressed employers and thanked them for their continued support.