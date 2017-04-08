Thousands training at Fort McCoy for 2017 CSTX, Global Medic

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Combat Support Training Exercise...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-17-02 operate a Humvee on the cantonment area of the installation Aug. 4, 2017. The exercise, as well as the Global Medic 2017 Exercise, includes more than 12,000 service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps as well as from six countries training at Fort McCoy in August 2017. CSTX is a Combat Support Training Program exercise, which is a large-scale training event where units experience tactical training scenarios specifically designed to replicate real-world missions. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Thousands of service members are training at Fort McCoy in August — mostly for the 84th Training Command and 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-17-02 and the 2017 Army Medical Command Global Medic Exercise.



Both exercises take place Aug. 5-25 and includes more than 12,000 service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps as well as from six countries: the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Sultanate of Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, according to the 84th Training Command.



CSTX is a Combat Support Training Program (CSTP) exercise, which is a large-scale training event where units experience tactical training scenarios specifically designed to replicate real-world missions, according to the 84th. CSTP exercises “prepare America’s Army Reserve units to be combat-ready by immersing them in realistic scenarios where they train as they would fight.”



Global Medic is an inter-service training event that provides opportunities for military medical personnel to improve their proficiencies in realistic training environments while combining forces with other service branches and national armies, such as with the six countries participating.



To support these exercises, Fort McCoy staff members have a lot going on. For example, on the food-support side, the Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Supply and Services Division is providing food, ice, and more for training troops in August.



“We are feeding the CSTX folks on the cantonment area throughout August with full food service at the dining facility at building 1672,” said Food Service Specialist Mary Hardie. “The military culinary specialists are also running field kitchens at several tactical training bases during the exercise.”



Fort McCoy Food Service Manager Pisney leads the LRC’s Food Program Management Office, or FPMO, which includes Hardie. The office includes food-service specialists, quality-assurance evaluators, and support staff within the Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO).



The FPMO and SSMO, in turn, work with food-service prime vendor Sysco Foods of Baraboo, Wis., and food-service contractor DCT Inc. to ensure exercises like CSTX and Global Medic are fully supported.

“The SSMO is supporting the CSTX Class I Point with bulk operational rations that include unitized group rations and Meals, Ready-To-Eat (MREs), and enhancements that include milk, fruits, vegetables, cereal, bread, and ice,” Pisney said.



SSMO Supply Technician Kelly Tilbury said they estimate that 14,500 cases of MREs, 8,000-plus bags of ice, and 5,100 unit group rations will be distributed for CSTX.



At the Directorate of Public Works Troop Facilities Support Branch (TFSB), units and personnel supporting CSTX also have signed for dozens of buildings that are tracked and supported by the branch, said Dustin Robertson, alternate project manager with Integrated Logistics Services, LLC — the contractor supporting the TFSB. This includes 114 barracks, 250 basic officer quarters, 34 administrative buildings, 12 classrooms, nine maintenance bays, six brigade headquarter buildings, and dining facilities at Integrated Tactical Training Bases Freedom and Liberty.



Also supporting all of the training in August will be the 88th Regional Support Command and its Equipment Concentration Site-67, where vehicles and equipment will be signed out. The Fort McCoy Commissary and the Exchange will be open offering their wares and supplies for service members to purchase. And, numerous Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities are open to support the training population, such as McCoy’s Community Center.



Training Coordination Branch Chief Craig Meeusen with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, whose branch leads monthly meetings to support and plan for training as part of the Training Coordination Working Group, said the Fort McCoy team is ready to support the troops no matter the size of the training population.



“The Fort McCoy team is a team that works together to do well at completing its mission,” Meeusen said. “From the leadership and on down, we all know that taking care of the (service members) who train here is our main concern.”



Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. The installation's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The post's varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure, combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.



Today, Fort McCoy has become the Army's premier Total Force Training Center for Army Early Response Force early deployers to meet the Army's operational demand requirements. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”