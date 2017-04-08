Airborne Operation brings Country of Georgia and Georgia National Guard Together During Exercise Noble Partner

On a blazing-hot August morning in Vaziani, Country of Georgia, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the State of Georgia conducted a combined joint airborne operation with Soldiers of the Country of Georgia’s Special Operations Forces. The operation follows a 23-year partnership between the Georgia National Guard and the Country of Georgia.



“Georgia to Georgia,” said Georgian Armed Forces Col. Chketiani briefing in a pre-jump briefing.



Two C-130s of the Georgia Air National Guard’s 165 Airlift Squadron provided the air platform for the Georgian Special Forces and Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers of the Marietta-based Company H, 121st Infantry (Long Range Surveillance). Parachute riggers and pathfinders of the Marietta-based 165th Quartermaster Company provided parachutes, set up and ran the drop zone.



The combined joint operation was witnessed by a bi-partisan Congressional delegation consisting of Congressman Joe Wilson of South Carolina, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski of Indiana, Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo of Guam, Congressman John Garamendi of California and Congressman Paul Cook of California. In addition to the Congressional leaders, Major General John Gronski, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Europe, Army National Guard and Brig. Gen. Tom Blackstock, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 78th Troop Command witnessed the operation and spoke with service members about their commitment to a Strong Europe.



The airborne operation is part of Exercise Noble Partner 2017, A U.S. Army Europe-sponsored event which involves nearly 3,000 Soldiers from multiple nations. The purpose of Noble Partner is to support Georgia’s training of a second light infantry company contribution to the NATO Response Force. During the exercise, units of the 4th Infantry Division will conduct joint live fire training with Georgia’s 4th Mechanized Brigade and the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team will conduct airborne operations. U.S. Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, who recently participated in Exercise Saber Guardian in Romania, will conduct combined-arms live fire training while the Georgia Army National Guard’s 810th Engineer Company will partner with the 15th Engineer Battalion to provide survivability and counter mobility support.



Noble Partner is the latest in a series of U.S. Army Europe-sponsored exercises designed to improve partner nation capacity to operate together. From combined river crossings in Romania to combined joint airborne operations in the Country of Georgia, these exercises demonstrate the capability and will of partner nations to unite and work together to respond effectively to regional crises

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2017 Date Posted: 08.04.2017 16:10 Story ID: 243801 Location: VAZIANI, GE Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Hometown: MARIETTA, GA, US Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airborne Operation brings Country of Georgia and Georgia National Guard Together During Exercise Noble Partner, by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.