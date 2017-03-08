(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CIWT Announces FY18 Chief Selectees

    Logo for Center for Information Warfare Training

    Photo By Michele Diamond | Logo for Center for Information Warfare Training. (U.S. Navy graphic by Michele Diamond)... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) announced its fiscal year 2018 chief petty officer selectees, August 3.

    Twenty-eight first class petty officers from across the CIWT domain were selected to advance to the rank of chief petty officer (CPO).

    “It was a humbling experience to find out I had been selected,” said Chief Electronics Technician (select) Eduardo Fragoso from Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, California. “This is a great honor, and I know that there’s still a lot of work to do, but I’m excited to get started.”

    The chief selectees will participate in training and teambuilding events before donning their anchors for the first time Sept. 16.
    Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Thaddeus Morris offered words of praise and inspiration for the new selectees.

    “On behalf of CIWT, Naval Hospital Pensacola, IWTC Corry Station, and Naval Information Operations Command, please join me in congratulating our chief selects,” said Morris. “Each command should feel absolute pride in these new additions to the CPO mess. These Sailors have reached a level of achievement that many strive for, but only the best reach. I look forward to seeing every single one of them, six weeks from now as ‘The Chief’. BZ!”

    Morris went on to encourage the selectees to be dedicated to the process, use their time wisely, and have fun along the way during this once in a lifetime opportunity.

    Center for Information Warfare Training delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

    For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training enterprise, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/cid/, http://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/ciwt/, http://www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or http://www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

