“Wolverine” at Dorn embodies ICARE values in workplace with employees, Veterans

Story and Photos by Jennifer Scales

Dorn VAMC Public Affairs



Employee and Labor Relations Specialist, Ben Reynolds, of the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Veterans Affairs Medical Center, holds one of those jobs in which a day to day employee may just want to avoid; but he’s there anyway to aid and provide information, just in case.



“I am involved in the administrative process of disciplinary actions and dealing with the union, all the while training and advising supervisors, managers, and employees on any of those and other related issues,” Reynolds said.



There may be a small percentage of employees who may be involved in such actions, but there are a lot of great persons here, Reynolds noted. “It’s a pleasure to work with them who are happy to serve Veterans.”



And the ICARE values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence are all rolled into the persona of Reynolds in how he treats his fellow workers and Veterans he has may encounter.



“All in all, I work with great employees,” Reynolds emphasized. “Working here is my chance to give back to the Veterans by promoting a better atmosphere here in the hospital.”



Even if times get tough, Reynolds continues to cheer on the positive side. “The support from the hospital staff is fulfilling and all the supervisors that I encounter are fantastic.”



When not resourcing data and information at Dorn, Reynolds enjoys traveling and family time, which he reflects from time spent with his grandparents. “They took me to Egypt, where I got the opportunity to meet different groups of people from around the world.”



Born in Tampa, Fla., Reynolds was subsequently raised in Ann Arbor, Mich.



After getting his Bachelor of Arts in sports management from the University of Michigan, he decided to attend law school at Wake Forest. This ‘Wolverines’ fan then passed his bar exam in Maryland and became a certified attorney, a title which he still holds.



Throughout school, he was active in sports-related activities, such as track, football, and basketball.



But life interrupted Reynolds when he was involved in a car accident which caused a significant brain injury. Still having his own traumatic brain injury, Reynolds appreciates that more insight is brought to the forefront about TBI’s.



Though not a Veteran, Reynolds has relative camaraderie with others who may have gone through wars and conflicts and been diagnosed with a TBI. He speaks extensively to Veterans, employees and patients who may be suffering the same diagnosis.



“I share with them what I went through, and still go through with my injury. Generally speaking, it comes down to sharing what helps and what doesn’t,” Reynolds said. “Being productive and getting enough sleep is a big part of continued recovery.”



Cynthia Reynolds, his mother, is credited for being a huge and major inspiration and champion for Reynolds to continue towards his hopes, dreams and destination after the accident. “She pushed me to fulfill my potential and was a big supporter for me during my long recovery,” Reynolds said.



Reynolds plans and hopes to stay here in his position at Dorn and continue to learn. “I know it can be stressful, but we have to stay focused on our goal to provide the best care for Veterans. Even if we are not all a part of the clinical staff, we play a significant part in the care of them.”

