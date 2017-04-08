4-10 CAV Soldiers strengthens relationships during Polish Army Holiday

Courtesy Photo | Col. Dariusz Parylak, Commander, 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade, conducts pass and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Dariusz Parylak, Commander, 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade, conducts pass and review before the start of the 73rd commemoration ceremony August 4th, 2017, at the Garrison Square in Swietoszow, Poland. The 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, is on a nine-month deployment, rotating through the European theater in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe demonstrates the U.S. commitment to strengthening the defensive and deterrent capabilities of the NATO Alliance while improving the professional relationship. see less | View Image Page

SWIETOSZOW, Poland – U.S. Soldiers with the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, experienced a bit of Polish esprit de corps while participating in the 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade’s Community Engagement Day August 4th, 2017, at the Garrison Square in Swietoszow, Poland.



This Polish Army Holiday commemorated the 73rd anniversary of the 10th ACB entered WWII with the Polish 1st Armored Division in 1944. During the opening ceremony, local civilians gathered around the Garrison Square to watch an awards presentation, a rifle drill team performance and a combined dynamic vehicle parade.



As each vehicle drove passed the parade tower showcasing the collective capabilities of the Alliance, it was also a symbol of respect and honor to the distinguished visitors in attendance. Once the dynamic vehicle display ended, the majority of the crowd headed toward the combined static display located in the back of the Garrison Square.



Both nations contributed to the static display, where U.S. Humvees, U.S. and Polish Tanks, U.S Strykers and a few historical Polish vehicles from the WWII era awaited the crowd.



“Getting that warm welcome from local populous makes the Soldiers feel appreciated,” said Capt. William Partin, Commander of Troop B, 4th Sqdn. 10th Cav. Regt “It’s always difficult for Soldiers to leave their family and friends for a deployment, however, it puts faces behind the reason we’re here.”



The 3rd ABCT Soldiers that participated in the static display were able to interact with the citizens of Swietoszow. Taking pictures, helping children in and out of vehicles and just shaking hands has a positive effect on the Alliance that goes beyond the combined training schedule of both nations.



4th Sqdn., 10th Cav. Regt., is on a nine-month deployment, rotating through the European theater in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This U.S.-led effort in Eastern Europe demonstrates the U.S. commitment to strengthening the defensive and deterrent capabilities of the NATO Alliance while improving the professional relationship.



“Having U.S. Soldiers participate in today’s ceremony shows that we are not only training together, we are also celebrating together,” said Lucas Lisek, Civil-Military Cooperation Officer with the 10th ACB. “Standing shoulder-to-shoulder in formation demonstrates the strength of our Alliance.”



While deployed in Swietoszow, one of the 4th Sqdn., 10th Cav. Regt., priorities is to sustain interoperability with their Polish Allies, however, integrating their Soldiers and vehicles into the Polish ceremony helps strengthen relationships between the Polish communities and the U.S. Army.



“It’s a big deal integrating with our Polish counterparts to participate in a community relations event like this,” said Partin. “It also reinforces our dedication to the local communities and displays the strength of our partnership with the 10th ACB.”



To end the eventful day the 10th ACB had a family picnic that concluded with a free concert in the middle of Garrison Square.



