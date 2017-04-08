Hotel Company conducts airborne insertion with Georgia's Special Operations Forces

Photo By Sgt. Shiloh Capers | VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, Georgia — Soldiers from the Special Operations Force,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Shiloh Capers | VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, Georgia — Soldiers from the Special Operations Force, Georgia, exit the aircraft with MC1-1D parachutes at the drop zone, Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2017. Georgian Soldiers conduct an airborne insertion with Soldiers of Hotel company, 1st Battalion, 121st (Airborne) Long Range Surveillance, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard. The unit is presently in the country of Georgia to participate in Exercise Noble Partner. Noble Partner is a multinational, U.S. Army Europe-led exercise conducting home station training for the Georgian light infantry company designated for the NATO Response Force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shiloh Capers) see less | View Image Page

VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, Georgia — Soldiers of Hotel Company, 1st Battalion, 121st (Airborne) Long Range Surveillance, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conducted an airborne insertion into an airfield with special operations force from the Georgian armed forces, Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 4.



The National Guard unit is presently in the country of Georgia to participate in Exercise Noble Partner. Noble Partner is a multinational, U.S. Army Europe-led exercise conducting home station training for the Georgian light infantry company designated for the NATO Response Force.



The state of Georgia is paired with its namesake country under the State Partnership Program, where the two Georgias continue to strengthen ties through military operations. Training provides the opportunity to exchange military skills and increase proficiency.



The airborne insertion consisted of 22 Soldiers of the special operations force and 33 airborne Soldiers, and was completed in four iterations.



Although the two countries did not jump on the same flights, a valid reason did exist. The Georgian special operations force used a MC1-1D parachute and the Georgia National Guard used a MC-6 model. Since the two parachutes possess different characteristics and rates of descent, it was decided the jumps would be separated by parachute type.



However, different equipment and assets were not a hindrance to the mission.



Jumping with other units and countries, especially special operations forces, increases lethality on the battlefield, said Capt. Christopher Pulliam, commander, Hotel Company, 1st Battalion, 121st (Airborne) Long Range Surveillance, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard,



Exercises such as Noble Partner strengthen capabilities and air mobility because they are built into the operations, he said.



"We get stronger and they get stronger at the same time, by working together," Pulliam said. "Together, we are more powerful than we would've been at any one time, standing alone."



After the jump, Soldiers of Hotel Company were inserted into a training area and conducted reconnaissance of an area that was approximately 20 kilometers. Soldiers of the Georgian army would follow, performing any kinetic activity.



"Our missions blend well together," Pulliam said. "Realistically, in our mission, we would be doing surveillance on targets. They're practicing the kinetic part of battle, so we're melding together very well."



Increasing combat readiness ensures a better prepared individual and a more effective unit.



Operating with multinational forces is a more realistic environment, said Staff Sgt. Michael Romeo, aerial delivery supervisor for 165th Quartermaster Company, 560th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard. Downrange, joint operations would be conducted to achieve a universal goal.



Acting as the drop zone squad leader on the primary pathfinder, Romeo must prepare the drop zone prior to a jump. His responsibilities are to open the drop zone, set out the code letter, maintain communications with the aircraft and medics, monitor winds, and control the drop zone.



Training in new areas and operating overseas develops the Soldier.



"Most of these guys from the U.S. who jumped today, have never jumped out here before," Romeo said. "This is my first time working this drop zone as a pathfinder, so you have to adapt to your surroundings."



Working out the direction the aircraft flies from and keeping track of the jumpers are a few details that require consideration and focus.



"It really puts your skills to the test, when you're working somewhere new," he said.



With familiar surroundings, Soldiers can become complacent. Operating in unknown areas utilizes multiple levels of training that units prepare their Soldiers for. All training and preparation leads to being able to execute when the time demands, anytime and anywhere.