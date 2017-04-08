92nd MDSS salutes new commander

Lt. Col. Robert Barrientos assumed command of the 92nd Medical Support Squadron, from Lt. Col. Felicia Burks during a change of command ceremony, August 2.



Prior to assuming command, Barrientos was the deputy chief, Resource Management Division, Air Force Medical Support Agency, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General, in Falls Church, Virginia. He was the principle advisor for financial operations to support 76 medical treatment facilities.



“I am humbled and thrilled to serve as your 92nd MDSS commander,” said Barrientos. “I accept this honor with a complete focus to serve the world’s finest expeditionary Airmen, the Spokane community and most importantly our patients who entrust themselves into our care every day.”



Barrientos earned his commission in 2004 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Texas and a Master’s in Business Administration from Webster University.



“Fairchild medics are also department of defense pioneers with the successful launch of MHS Genesis, the electron health record of the future,” he said. “Becoming a commander is a result of relationships: an amazing family, great teammates, mentors and leader who have influence me to the officer that I am today.”

