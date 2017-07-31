Cubano assumes command

Photo By William Love | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Vice Adm. C. Forrest Faison, III, Surgeon General of the Navy,...... read more read more Photo By William Love | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Vice Adm. C. Forrest Faison, III, Surgeon General of the Navy, and chief, Bureau of Medicine & Surgery, Capt. Guido F. Valdes, and Capt. Miguel A. Cubano, new commanding officer (right), enjoy the reception following Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi ’s change of command ceremony July 31, 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by William Love/RELEASED) 170731-N-KF478-614 see less | View Image Page

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi (NHCCC) conducted a change of command ceremony on July 31. Capt. Miguel A. Cubano relieved Capt. Guido F. Valdes at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi Catalina Club.



Vice Adm. C. Forrest Faison, III, Surgeon General of the Navy, and chief, Bureau of Medicine & Surgery, praised both men during his keynote remarks.



“Great teams don’t happen by accident, they require great leaders. And the two officers up here on stage I’ve known for many, many years. And both are outstanding, unparalleled leaders. It is said that a life is well-live, and best to live when it is lived in service to others. No greater words exemplify these two officers here. Guido, Miguel, it’s a privilege and honor to serve with you. I know Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi has been in good hands, and will be in good hands in the future,” said Faison.



Valdes assumed command of NHCCC in August 2015.



During his tenure, he streamlined clinical department operations, enacted solid business practices, and actively championed patient safety – achievements that earned him the Legion of Merit.



In his farewell remarks, Valdes commended the staff, saying that his experience as commanding officer had been unlike any other, as well as a true labor of love.



“Your achievements speak for themselves, successfully navigating through every inspection, assist visit, site visit, or VIP visit that came your way,” said Valdes. “You rose to the occasion and your positive attitude, eagerness to learn and pride in your work shone through every time. But what really made a difference was your dedication to the day-in and day-out work of taking care of our patients and each other…You made my job easier. And you made me feel proud to be your Skipper.”



Valdes will report as Fleet Surgeon, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, Bahrain.



Cubano considers Puerto Rico home, and he comes to Corpus Christi from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and earned his medical degree at the Ponce School of Medicine in 1988. After surgical internship and residency he completed a Fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Cubano is board certified in general surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons since 2002.



“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as commanding officer of Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi,” said Cubano. “This milestone is a direct reflection of countless exemplary role models and friends, many of them in the audience today. To all of you a big ‘thank you’, and a promise that I will always care for those entrusted to me, with respect and dignity.”



Cubano becomes the 39th commanding officer in NHCCC's 76-year history.



NHCCC and its naval branch health clinics (NBHC) located in Kingsville and Fort Worth, Texas provide ambulatory care services to more than 13,000 enrolled patients comprised of military active duty, retirees and family members in South Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition, the command's detachment in San Antonio provides primary care services to Navy students at the Medical Education and Training Campus at Fort Sam Houston, and case management services and medical board management to Navy and Marine Corps wounded, ill and injured (WII) warriors at San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC).