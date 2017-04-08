Anesthesia equipment offers more procedures

Since March 2017, the Fairchild Veterinary Treatment Facility has performed 47 anesthetic procedures with their new anesthesia equipment. The anesthesia equipment allows the clinic to offer complete wellness care for pets.



“The Surgi Vet, the anesthesia monitor which is new, measures heart and respiratory rate, blood oxygenation rate and carbon dioxide levels,” said SGT Brandin Versteegh, Publich Health Activity Ft. Lewis Fairchild AFB section NCO in charge of VTF. “This monitor helps give better outcomes to our patients and is safer.”



Along with the new anesthesia equipment, the clinic will also be receiving general and dental radiograph capabilities to further assist with needs of animals. Along with these new capabilities, spays, neuter, mass removals, dental extractions, stenotic nares resection and other procedures will be available.



“The clinic uses a mixture of injectable and gas anesthetics,” said Capt. Margaret James, VTF officer in charge. “This mixture allows lower doses of both anesthetics and smoother anesthetic events.”





Before the animal is put under anesthesia, it’s important to discuss any previous anesthesia events and health concerns with the vet. Just like humans, each animal is different and could possibly have a bad reaction to the anesthesia.



“The anesthesia equipment is wiped down after each patient and pieces that touch the patient are cleaned and sterilized after every use,” James said.



In addition, the clinic offers a wide selection of medications, from preventative medications such as heartworm, flea and tick preventions to pain medications for those in need even without surgery. They also offer sedatives, allergy medication, prescription food and endocrine and metabolic disease medications.





“Should a patient need a medication the clinic doesn’t carry, it can be ordered through an online pharmacy the clinic uses,” James said. “Medications obtained through the online pharmacy will be sent directly to the patient’s home.”



If a client has a pet that needs life stabilizing measures during normal duty hours, the animal will be sent to an emergency clinic. Due to the long list of patients who are waiting for anesthetic procedures, it’s important for clients to keep their appointments or cancel at least 24 hours in advance.



“A no show is a missed opportunity for a pet who could have really used it,” James added.



For more information on the Fairchild Veterinary Treatment Facility, call (509) 247-2584.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2017 Date Posted: 08.04.2017 10:51 Story ID: 243724 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anesthesia equipment offers more procedures, by SSgt Samantha Krolikowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.