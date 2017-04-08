New general takes command of a busy 7th MSC

Photo By Capt. Kaitlyn Heacock | Brig. Gen. Frederick R. Maiocco Jr., left, hands the 7th Mission Support Command unit...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Kaitlyn Heacock | Brig. Gen. Frederick R. Maiocco Jr., left, hands the 7th Mission Support Command unit guidon over to Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Brown, right, during the 7th Mission Support Command change of command ceremony Aug. 4, 2017 on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Observing is Brig. Gen. Steven Ainsworth, foreground right, the outgoing commanding general, and Maj. Gen. Steven Shapiro, foreground left, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 7th MSC's higher headquarters. see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe

7th Mission Support Command Public Affairs Officer



KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — The 7th Mission Support Command hosted its second change of command in about a year as Brig. Gen. Steven Ainsworth turned command over to Brig. Gen. Frederick R. Maiocco Jr. during a Friday morning ceremony on NCO Field on Daenner Kaserne.



Maiocco comes to the 7th MSC, the U.S. Army Reserve’s only forward-stationed command in Europe, from the 85th Support Command in Arlington Heights, Ill., where he relinquished command July 9.



“I am deeply humbled and honored to stand before you today,” he said during the ceremony.



The 7th MSC Soldiers are an “impressive group,” he said, not only during the ceremony on the parade field, but across the continent of Europe.



Maj. Gen. Steven Shapiro, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, presided over the ceremony. The 21st TSC is the 7th MSC’s higher headquarters, and the 7th MSC’s commanding general will be dual-hatted as the deputy commanding general for the 21st TSC.



“The effect of the 7th MSC is felt widely throughout the European Theater and the Army,” Shapiro said.



He welcomed Maiocco, saying he had spoken to his previous chain of command, and they had nothing but good things to say about his leadership.



“You and the team at the 7th MSC will bring it to the next level,” he said.



Ainsworth, who took command effective Aug. 8, 2016, leaves the 7th MSC after almost a year. He has been selected for promotion to major general and will take command of the Army Reserve’s 377th Theater Sustainment Command in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.



“The unit’s done a lot in the last year,” Ainsworth said.



The 7th MSC has reconfigured the staff, developed a new mission statement, taken part in exercises and real-world missions all over Europe in the past year, and is looking forward to adding about 300 Soldiers in five new units during the next year.



“These great achievements are not about me,” he said. “I stated that when I took command. Command is not about the commander, it is about the command, the unit.”



He said it has been an honor to serve in the 7th MSC.



“We have done some phenomenal things but, today, I feel the future is even brighter,” he added. “Brig. Gen. Maiocco will take the unit further.”