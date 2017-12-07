386th AEW leadership mantle changes hands, wing welcomes new commander

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly | From left to right, Maj. Gen. Dirk D. Smith, the deputy commander, Combined Joint Task...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly | From left to right, Maj. Gen. Dirk D. Smith, the deputy commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, U.S. Central Command and the commander, 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force-Levant, U.S. Air Forces Central Command, Col. Stephen L. Hodge, the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander and Col. Charles D. Bolton, the 386th AEW outgoing commander, stand at attention in front the 386th AEW Airmen and mission partners during a change of command ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, July 12, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly) see less | View Image Page

SOUTHWEST ASIA -- The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing reins of control shifted during a change of command ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, July 12, 2017.



Col. Charles D. Bolton, the outgoing 386th AEW commander, relinquished his command to Col. Stephen L. Hodge, who previously held position as the commander of the 317th Airlift Group at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas.

“Good luck to you, Hodge. You are coming out of the most capable C-130 wing in our Air Force, Dyess Air Force Base,” said Bolton during the change of command ceremony. “You are absolutely, one hundred percent the right man for this job, and you’ve got a good team with you. I am excited about what you are going to be able to do this year. With that said, it’s time for me to go back home.”



Hodge, a command pilot who comes to the 386th AEW with over 24 years of military experience, has amassed more than 3,500 flying hours over his military career, and has led missions during Operations Joint Endeavor, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

Hodge commissioned in the U.S. Air Force in 1993 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He was a distinguished graduate of the Air Force Weapons School, a graduate of Air Mobility Command's Advanced Study of Air Mobility and a graduate of the United States Army War College. He has served as squadron weapons officer, flight commander, operations support squadron weapons and tactics flight commander, squadron director of operations, squadron commander and deputy operations group commander.

In his most recent position as a group commander at Dyess AFB, he commanded five squadrons, consisting of 1,100 aviators, maintenance professionals, and support personnel, as well as 27 C-130J aircraft engaged in worldwide combat aerial delivery operations.

“I know based on working with you before that you have what it takes to thrive in this environment,” said Maj. Gen. Dirk D. Smith, the deputy commander, Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve, U.S. Central Command and the commander, 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force-Levant, U.S. Air Forces Central Command. “You will be leading this organization into the next phase of our campaign plan. Col. Bolton and his team have had an effective campaign and I know you will continue to do great work. That’s our challenge to you.”



As commander of the 386th AEW, Hodge is responsible for a composite wing that includes air mobility, precision strike, personnel recovery, electronic attack, logistics operations and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets in support of overseas contingency operations in Southwest Asia. The wing is total force integrated, comprising of more than 4,000 active duty, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve Airmen, along with coalition forces. Approximately 200 of the wing's Airmen are filling Joint Expeditionary Taskings in support of U.S. Army combat support requirements at forward operating bases in Southwest Asia.



“Men and women of the 386th and the mission partners in the room, what a phenomenal team. This great group of diverse folks, you do great things every single day. It’s just amazing to watch,” said the new 386th AEW commander. “And I can’t tell you how excited I am to be here to be a part of this team. Thanks so much for the opportunity to lead.”



“Today is a great day,” said Hodge. “It is really here to integrate our efforts, to deliver decisive airpower to defend and improve the base, to strengthen partnerships and to be awesome doing it. So let’s get after it. Seize the day, because today is the right day to do this.”



Prior to his departure, Bolton received the Legion of Merit for distinguishing himself by exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service to the United States as commander of 386 AEW over the past year. He will move on to his next assignment as the deputy director of intelligence, operations and nuclear integration for flying at Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio Randolph, Texas.



“Col. Bolton, your methodology and your leadership is absolutely inspirational,” said Hodge. “I thank you for your leadership, your family sacrifice, your personal dedication to this mission and the way you pour yourself into others and absolutely commit, it is just phenomenal. My heartfelt thanks to you and your leadership as we bid here today.”