Guardswoman Excels in U.S. Army Intelligence, Tennessee Law Enforcement

Staff Sgt. Krystle Parks (left), an intelligence analyst with the 230th Sustainment Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard, reviews important information with 1st Lt. James Mitchell (right) during Exercise Saber Guardian on July 27, 2017 at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. Parks was activated to analyze important information in order to keep the operation safe, effective and on schedule. (Photograph by Capt. Matthew Gilbert, Judge Advocate, Joint Forces Headquarters, Tennessee Army National Guard)

Saber Guardian took place in Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria with over 25,000 troops from 23 countries, was the largest military training operation in the region. The 230th’s role was to provide supplies, logistical planning and transportation to many of the military units participating in the exercise.



“The purpose of Saber Guardian is to develop the relationships amongst the nations, especially in the Black Sea Eastern European area,” explained Parks. “Interoperability between the participating countries is important – we are learning how to effectively work together.”



Practicing teamwork includes another added benefit – knowing that these nations are willing to come to each other’s defense if necessary.



“Saber Guardian isn’t just an opportunity to demonstrate that we can work together effectively – it is a chance to reassure our allies that we are willing and able to lend aid if needed.”



Parks works with a team of service members whose job is to collect and analyze important information from various sources which could impact the operation’s success.



“My job is to learn everything I can about our mission area – the terrain, environment, political climate, the social structure, you name it,” explained Parks. “I need to analyze everything to determine what could positively or negatively affect our mission.”



She received an Army Achievement Medal for her excellence in intelligence analysis during exercise Anakonda in Poland during 2016 as well as the Tennessee Army National Guard Individual Achievement Ribbon for her administrative support of the Knoxville-based 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard.



Parks isn’t just an intelligence analyst with the U.S. Army. When she is not drilling or overseas with the Tennessee Army National Guard she doubles as an analyst for local, state and federal law enforcement here in Middle Tennessee.



Parks credits her intense training to her ability to work in both fields.



“My work with the military and with law enforcement is very similar,” explained Parks. “My military training helped me to quickly learn how to work with law enforcement. I am constantly getting exposed to new complications and applications in cases, so I have to keep my skills and understanding of technology up-to-date.”



“Working in law enforcement has given me a different perspective. It helps keep me focused and helps me hone my skills as a military analyst. Whether I am working with the military or civilian law enforcement, I get to do something new and something I enjoy every day,” says Parks.



Parks is not the first person in her family to serve in the U.S. Army. Her Grandfather enlisted when she was a teenager, and his military career motivated her to follow in his footsteps.



“I spent my life looking up to him and listening to his stories about being in the Army. He joined when he was fifteen back when you could sign up at the Post Masters office,” said Parks. “He talked his father into lying about his age for him on the paperwork and he went off to be a Tanker. He served as a tanker through World War 1 and Korea, where his service took him all through Africa and Italy. He was called back during Vietnam and worked as an MP.”



“My Papa knew when he was fifteen that he wanted to give his loyalty to his country and that he wanted to protect his family, friends. He instilled in me the desire to do the same,” said Parks.



And now as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Army, the Tennessee Army National Guard and for the State of Tennessee, Parks has continued her family’s tradition of Government service.