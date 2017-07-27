Tennessee National Guardsmen Lt. Mitchell Promoted in Romania during Exercise Saber Guardian 17

Photo By Capt. Matthew Gilbert | Col. Steven D. Barney (left), Brigade Commander, 230th Sustainment Brigade, Tennessee...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Matthew Gilbert | Col. Steven D. Barney (left), Brigade Commander, 230th Sustainment Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard promotes Lt. Mitchell (right), a human resources manager with the 230th, from 2nd Lt. to 1st Lt. at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania on 28 July, 2017. During the promotion ceremony, Barney ripped off Mitchell’s old rank, then replaced it with his new rank and received his first salute as a 1st Lt. Mitchell’s promotion happened during Exercise Saber Guardian 17, a U.S. Army led training exercise involving 25,000 troops from over 20 nations across Eastern Europe. (Photograph by Capt. Matthew Gilbert, Judge Advocate, Joint Forces Headquarters, Tennessee Army National Guard) see less | View Image Page

As a result of his promotion, Mitchell will continue to receive additional responsibility in his role in the 230th, taking a more active role in the management of the service members attached to his unit.



“I serve as the Strength Manager for the 230th Sustainment Brigade,” explained Mitchell. “As a Strength Manager, my tasks are centered on people and their morale. My job is important because if my Commander is not aware of the status of his personnel, our unit becomes ineffective.”



Mitchell’s promotion came at an exciting time – he was deployed with the 230th to support Saber Guardian 17, a U.S. Army led training operation involving 25,000 troops from over 20 different nations spanning across the Eastern European nations of Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.



“We are helping support the greater mission of Exercise Saber Guardian. We are currently in Romania at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase supporting RSOM operations, which stands for ‘reception, staging, and onward movement,’” explained Mitchell, adding that “the benefit that this operation provides is the ensured security of our allied nations.”



His day-to-day operations in Romania include monitoring the movement and status of people, supplies and equipment across the area of operations for the exercise. Mitchell and his team must navigate a complex web of international laws and logistical hurdles to ensure the exercise flows smoothly. Without their coordination, the exercise simply would not be possible.



Mitchell joined the Tennessee Army National Guard while he was in college. After attending U.S. Army Basic Training, he then enrolled into the Reserve Officers Training Corp. Within two years of entering the Guard, Mitchell was commissioned as a U.S. Army Officer.



“It was a totally new experience, but definitely was a benefit for my wife and I,” explained Mitchell. “The National guard has opened quite a few doors – and introduced me to a lot of new friends.”



Mitchell’s success would not be possible without his family.



“There is no way that I could have accomplished any of this on my own. Both of my parents were Active Duty Officers in the Army – they set a good example. In addition, my wife has been by my side even during basic training. She has provided a lot of much needed morale support.”



It is because of the honor, discipline, and integrity of Mitchell – and countless service members like him – that the Tennessee Army National Guard continues their tradition of success.