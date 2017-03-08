Warriors say farewell to commander

JOINT BASE MYER - HENDERSON HALL, Va. – Lt. Col. Ryan J. Morgan, outgoing commander for 4th Battalion, 3d US Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jeffery Burroughs, during a ceremony on Summerall Field, Aug. 3.



Morgan assumed command of the Warrior battalion on June 3, 2016. The battalion’s primary mission is to conduct memorial affairs in honor of fallen service members in Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia, however, it has multiple abilities.



“This is a very diverse battalion,” said Morgan. “We are an infantry battalion comprised of companies with uniquely different missions and capabilities. Each company is necessary, no one company can manage to complete the other’s mission.”



Under Morgan’s command, the unit has maintained readiness and completed missions in locations throughout the world.



“We have the fortune of leading the most diverse infantry battalion in the United States Army,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Ward, with 4th Bn., 3rd Inf. Regt. “It's a great feeling to know that Lieutenant Colonel Morgan has built such a tremendous team with such capabilities.”



Recently, the battalion participated in some unique multinational missions.



“One of the great things we have been able to do in the battalion is make Fife and Drums Corps [FDC] an international outreach organization,” said Morgan. “They have traveled to Norway and are currently representing the U.S. in Basel, Switzerland while preforming at Basel Tattoo 2017, which is a tremendous achievement.”



The FDC is one of four premier musical organizations in the U.S. Army. Members perform with instruments and uniforms similar to those used by military musicians of the Continental Army during the American Revolution.



In January 2017, the battalion participated in the 58th Presidential Inauguration.



“Participating in the Presidential Inauguration was absolutely a highlight,” said Ward. “Lieutenant Colonel Morgan and I were seated with members of Congress and Senators during the official swearing in ceremony, it was a remarkable experience to be a part of.”



The battalion also supports missions at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at Arlington National Cemetery.



“We had the king and queen of the Netherlands visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” said Morgan. “They met with Veterans from WWII who specifically served in Operation Market Garden which ultimately liberated their country. It was a very touching moment to see these two royal officials thank these Veterans. You could tell that they were deeply moved and appreciative for the experience.”



Morgan’s ability to lead and care for Soldiers and their families was unparalleled according to Ward.



“He's an unbelievably compassionate leader,” said Ward. “I've never had a commander that has done as much for families as he has. It's been an absolute honor and a privilege to work with such a phenomenal leader, caring family man, and all around great guy.”



He has also left a lasting impression on Soldiers from the battalion.



“I have been in the unit for about five months now,” said Spc. Sonia Vega, a unit supply specialist. “He has been an exceptional leader. I can tell in the short amount of time I have been here that he cares for each of his Soldiers.”



Morgan has had an outstanding experience serving as commander for the unit.



“Being part of this organization as the commander has been the highlight of my career,” said Morgan. “I am proud and humbled to have served with all of the Soldiers and families of the Warrior battalion. Thank you for all of the hard work. I will always take this experience with me in my military career.”



Morgan’s next assignment is with the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia.

