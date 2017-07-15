Navy Operational Support Center Houston Holds Change of Command

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Reinaldo J. Morillo relieved Capt. Van T. Wennen as Commanding Officer, NOSC Houston.



While serving as the Commanding officer, Wennen ensured the material readiness, administration, and training for all commands and provided operationally ready Sailors to the fleet. He successfully mobilized 207 Sailors, and provided 37,400 man-days of operational support to vital fleet requirements to include operations NOBLE EAGLE, INHERENT RESOLVE, and FREEDOM’S SENTINAL.



Capt. Gregory J. Fremin, Houston Police Dept. was the guest speaker. Commander, Navy Region Southeast, Reserve Component Command Fort Worth Capt. Hebert F. Frederick presented Wennen with the Legion of Merit signed by Vice Adm. L. M. McCollum, Commander, Navy Reserve Force, for the President for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services as Commanding Officer NOSC Houston from June 2015 to July 2017.



Wennen thanked all those who supported him throughout his career and commended his unit leaders on their superb leadership.



“It has been a distinct honor to serve in Houston these past two years. CMC [Command Master Chief] Johnson, XO [Executive Officer] Fajardo and I are extremely proud of the teamwork from the leaders in our 25 units who collaborated with our staff team to effectively raise our fleet orders execution by 30 percent. We believe the increased fleet expanded professional development opportunities for our 1,060 Sailors and was a key factor in helping us nearly double our enlisted promotions from FY [Fiscal Year]16 to FY17,” said Wennen.



Capt. Wennen reports to the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island as a student.



Morillo addressed the men and women of NOSC Houston for the first time and described the value of the Navy Reservist.



"I am blessed with the opportunity to return to command and follow on the footsteps of Captain Van Wennen. He is an outstanding leader that inspired our Sailors and took this command to new levels of performance. I look forward to carrying on this legacy and continue our tradition of excellence,” said Cmdr. Morillo.



Cmdr. Reinaldo J. Morillo is from Bayamón, Puerto Rico and graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1994. He was commissioned via Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, FL and upon completion of Navy flight training at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field, was designated as a Naval Aviator in March 1999. He previously held command at NOSC Corpus Christi from 2013-2015. He comes to NOSC Houston from Training Air Wing Four (TRAWING 4).



NOSC Houston, headquartered at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, effectively mans and trains more than 1,000 personnel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2017 Date Posted: 08.03.2017 16:30 Story ID: 243617 Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Hometown: BAYAMON, PR Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Operational Support Center Houston Holds Change of Command, by CPO Erika Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.