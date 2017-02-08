1186th Military Police ready for mission in Afghanistan

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers of the 1186th Military Police Company, based out of Salem, Oregon, have demonstrated camaraderie, professionalism and competence during their mobilization training at Fort Bliss, Texas, and the McGregor Training Complex in Chapparal, New Mexico. The unit is preparing for a scheduled nine-month deployment to Afghanistan to provide Protective Service Detail (PSD).



Staff Sgt. Jonathon Carter, who is an Observer-Controller-Trainer (OCT) for the 1186th, said they were prepared when they got to Fort Bliss.



“They came in pretty prepared, they were together and have been training already, whereas most units that come through haven’t,” Carter explained. “They’re doing great actually.”



Sgt. Kenneth Clark, from Springfield, Oregon, a shift leader with unit, said they have been getting ready for more than a year to provide security and convoy support for dignitaries and high ranking officials. He said the 1186th trained at State of Oregon: Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in addition to a variety of other training.



“A good chunk of our individuals here have gone to the PSD school out at Fort Leonard Wood,” said Clark. “It’s a three-week course for this mission, and we brought back what we learned there to train the ones who haven’t gone.”



Clark said the unit is the only Military Police unit in the state and many of the people who are in it have been there for a long time, “A lot of the relationships are really close-knit, so it’s a secondary family for a lot of us.”



Sgt. Desiree Henrich, who is originally from Indiana and now living in Salem, Oregon, hasn’t been in the unit as long as some, but agreed that it has a special camaraderie. She said it is her first deployment, and even though she is excited and a little nervous, she is confident in the people she is going with.



“We’re like a family, these are very nice people. I have been with the same people for the last year, so we’re really cohesive and help each other out all the time,” Henrich said.



The 1186th commander, Capt. Richard Smith, said he is proud of the character and competence of his unit.



“They consistently adapt and they really do want to do good,” he said. “Ever since last year they’ve taken on this mission as a profession, they’ve all done an excellent job gaining understanding of this mission, applying all of their attention to it, and training to the best of their ability.”

