177 Fighter Wing Shows Community Outreach at Hamilton Township’sNational Night Out

Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. -- Members of the 177th Fighter Wing participated in Hamilton Township’s National Night Out on August 1, 2017, at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that helps to enhance the relationship between neighborhood residents with local law enforcement and other important assets in the area.

“The main idea is to bring police, fire, military and other partners together with the community,” said Crystal Rodriguez, marketing manager for Hamilton Township’s National Night Out. “It’s about making a great night out to build a stronger community.”

The 177th FW Security Forces Squadron interacted with community members and set up a display that provided access to various military weapons and vehicles. Community members were able to climb into a Humvee, M1078 Light Medium Tactical Vehicle utility truck and an all-terrain vehicle. Additionally, attendees were educated on the safe handling of various types of security forces equipment.

“It’s a great event that exposes us to the community,” said Master Sgt. Michelle Connelly, interim superintendent of the 177th SFS. “It gets our name out in the community and provides us with positive interaction with community members.”

Hamilton Township’s National Night Out consisted of many other demonstrations and exhibits. Some of these included helicopter landings by New Jersey Forest Fire and Mid-Atlantic Medivac, along with a K-9 demonstration, equipment displays from police, fire, and EMS and many other family-friendly activities. The 177th FW Honor Guard also attended the event to display the colors during the National Anthem.

“I think it’s a positive situation and it’s great for the community,” said Nikki Pecou, a Hamilton Township resident. “My daughter definitely enjoys the displays.”

National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday in August in thousands of communities across the U.S., U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. The event gathers neighbors and community partners together to enhance relationships and to help build a true sense of community.

“The 177th Fighter Wing is a great partner to help make a successful National Night Out,” said John Kurtz, Mayor of Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, New Jersey. “We appreciate everything the 177th Fighter Wing does.”

