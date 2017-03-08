Coast Guard enforces fishing regulations

Coast Guard boarding team members from Station Barnegat Light and Manasquan Inlet caught three recreational boat crews fishing without the required permits recently.



In two instances, Coast Guard members discovered recreational fishermen

fishing without the correct permits, and in another instance boarding team

members discovered a recreational fishing boat crew attempting to catch

bluefin tuna without a Highly Migratory Species (HMS) fishing permit.



Fishermen attempting to catch bluefin tuna without a permit will be subject

to a $500 fine, and each fish caught warrants another $500 fine for first

time offenders. The second time a person is caught without an HMS permit,

the fine increases to $750.



The Coast Guard would also like to remind anglers that if they intend to

sell their catch, they are legally required to obtain a party charter permit

prior to departing.



"Enforcing safety and fishing regulations for Highly Migratory Species is

one of our priorities," said Lt. j.g. Henry Dunphy, an Enforcement Officer at Sector Delaware Bay. "We work alongside our partner agencies to make sure that these fisheries are protected and sustainable so they are available to both recreational and commercial fishermen for generations to come."



In order to adhere to federal laws, the Coast Guard would like to remind fishermen to obtain proper National Marine Fisheries Service permits, which can be obtained through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's website: https://hmspermits.noaa.gov/

