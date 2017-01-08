The ANG finds a new partner for improving energy efficiency… AFCEC

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla – For the first time, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center is supporting an Air National Guard, or ANG, base in the development of a Utility Energy Service Contract, or UESC.



A UESC is a contract between a utility and a federal agency that provides energy and water efficiency improvements and demand-reduction services to the agency at little or no up-front cost. In these projects, utilities can provide services such as performing a preliminary assessment of the project, designing appropriate solutions for the installation, installation of energy and water conservation measures, assuring a minimum level of performance and financing the project.



The Memphis Air National Guard Base, Tenn., the Tennessee United States Property and Fiscal Officer, the National Guard Bureau Logistics and Installations Operations Division and AFCEC are teaming with the Tennessee Valley Authority, or TVA, on this project to conceptualize some of the energy savings opportunities this base may see. Initial findings have shown energy saving opportunities may exist in lighting, renewable energy sources, energy management control systems, water savings and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.



“AFCEC has provided a wealth of knowledge to the Memphis ANG by starting up the UESC process with TVA. This information includes lessons learned from previous contracts, knowledge in the various steps in the contracting process, the differences between a preliminary and detailed study and pitfalls to avoid while working the process,” said Lt. Col. Ron Hawkins, 164th base civil engineer, Memphis ANG Base.



As a partner in this process, AFCEC brings the experience of having helped develop a number of UESCs with other Air Force installations throughout the United States.



“UESCs are another avenue for installations to improve infrastructure and reduce energy consumption with new technology or upgraded equipment,” said John Broughton, AFCEC ESPC/UESC project manager. “Our program development division is committed to helping installations navigate the UESC process.”



There are approximately 93 ANG units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These and other ANG controlled installations comprise approximately 50 million square feet of facilities. ANG units, while generally considered low energy use sites in comparison to their larger Air Force base counterparts and operate under the same constrained budget environment. This creates incentive for the bases to seek ways to improve efficiency while maintaining their mission. The UESC is one route bases may pursue to accomplish this goal.



“For the ANG, the UESC can be another tool in our energy tool box to reach energy goals as we approach energy resiliency and assurance as a whole for the Air National Guard and the Air Force,” said Bill Kelly, ANG resource efficiency manager for Region six. “The UESC method will not meet the requirement for all ANG bases, but it will for some.”



For more information on opportunities UESCs may hold for your installation, contact Mike Ringenberg, ESPC/UESC program manager on AFCEC’s Energy Program Development Division team at: michael.ringenberg.1@us.af.mil.

date 2017-01-08