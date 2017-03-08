(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Blood, Sweat and Grease: KC-10 AMU Airmen extend beyond expectations

    Blood, Sweat and Grease: KC-10 AMU Airmen extend beyond expectations

    Photo By Senior Airman Preston Webb | Tech. Sgt. Javier, 380th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Extender Aircraft Maintenance...... read more read more

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.03.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Preston Webb 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Although the KC-10 Extender’s primary mission is aerial refueling, it can combine the tasks of tanker and cargo aircraft by refueling fighters, while simultaneously carrying the fighter support personnel and equipment on overseas deployments.

    Its mission relies on much more than pilots and boom operators, however. Executing a successful mission in which the KC-10 delivers much-needed gas to help defend the region begins with hard working Airmen made up of a team of crew chiefs and specialists.

    That team belongs to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Extender Aircraft Maintenance Unit, working around the clock to keep the 908th Air Refueling Squadron’s fleet of Extenders in the air — and in the fight.

    Since April, maintenance Airmen have overcome austere weather and working conditions to enable approximately 5,300 strikes during 1,200 sorties and supported the offload of 96 million pounds of fuel to more than 8,000 aircraft.

    “Weather and heat in general are our biggest challenges. The tarmac and all the equipment gets almost superheated,” said 1st Lt. Scott, 380 EAMXS Extender AMU officer in-charge. “We take our work-rest cycle very seriously, and make sure everyone is properly hydrated. The last thing we want is to lose someone on the job.”

    The squadron has less people and a higher operations tempo than a typical U.S. unit Scott said, but they are still required to keep the Extenders safe and reliable for operations.

    "Simply put, fixing aircraft is what we do,” said Senior Airman Joseph, 380 EAMXS Extender AMU fuels systems journeyman, from McGuire Air Force Base, NJ. "We always try to leave the aircraft in a better state than when we got it.”

    Every maintainer assigned to the 380 EAMXS KC-10 AMU is a fully qualified journeyman or craftsman. They know the steps for each scenario and by using technical orders, they can solve problems quickly.


    “Without AMXS, the [KC-10s] wouldn’t get in the air. Without the KC-10, our capabilities wouldn’t reach as far or be nearly as powerful,” Scott said. “We wouldn’t be able to deliver the fight, or bring our people home nearly as effectively.”

    As an oft-quoted, anonymous maintainer once said, “Maintainers were created so pilots can have heroes too.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2017
    Date Posted: 08.03.2017 09:03
    Story ID: 243525
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blood, Sweat and Grease: KC-10 AMU Airmen extend beyond expectations, by SrA Preston Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Refueling
    Travis Air Force Base
    McGuire Air Force Base
    Tanker
    KC-10 Extender
    Travis AFB
    Maintainer
    Maintenance
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    McGuire AFB
    380 AMXS
    380th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    380 AEW
    ADAB
    KC-10 AMU
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    KC-10 Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    Extender Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    Extender AMU

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT