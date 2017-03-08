(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Afghan special operations unit will bolster national security

    New Afghan special operations unit will bolster national security

    Photo By Lt.j.g. Egdanis Torres Sierra | KABUL, Afghanistan (Aug. 3, 2017) — Col. Khanullah Shuja, National Mission Brigade

    AFGHANISTAN

    08.03.2017

    Story by Lt.j.g. Egdanis Torres Sierra 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    KABUL, Afghanistan (Aug. 3, 2017) — A new Afghan special operations unit was activated Monday, melding special operators from multiple ministries and military units.

    The National Mission Brigade is part of the Afghan National Army Special Operations Command’s continued effort to defeat the Taliban, ISIS-K, and other terrorist and criminal elements throughout the country.

    “With the activation of the National Mission Brigade, we are now poised to become the most formidable and most elite force – just like other elite forces in the world,” said Col. Khanullah Shuja, the brigade’s new commander. “The NMB will be ready to respond to any threat posed to our society and provide support to both the Afghan Army and police.”

    The NMB is staffed by the Ministries of Defense, Interior, and the National Directorate of Security. The unit’s focus is to respond to national-level crises and conduct intelligence driven operations.

    “Over the last year, security threats throughout Afghanistan have increased. Having a special brigade that can respond rapidly to threats is a great accomplishment for the Afghan Special Security Forces,” said Maj. Gen. Tariq Shah Bahrami, acting defense minister.

    The activation is one of the first concrete steps towards growing the Afghan Special Security Forces, according to Maj. Gen. Bismillah Waziri, Commander, Afghanistan National Army Special Operations Command.

    The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have made steady progress through 2017, from logistics to air support and especially special operations.

    “While the National Mission Brigade’s activation marks the visible existence of a new brigade, it also signifies the Afghan Security Forces commitment to defeating the Taliban, ISIS-K and others who would try to usurp Afghan sovereignty,” said U.S. Navy Capt. William Salvin, spokesperson for Resolute Support.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2017
    Date Posted: 08.03.2017
    Story ID: 243524
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Afghan special operations unit will bolster national security, by LTJG Egdanis Torres Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    Afghanistan
    Resolute Support
    Operation Freedom’s Sentinel
    CSTA-A

