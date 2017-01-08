595th Transportation Brigade Change of Command and Responsibility Ceremony

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – 595th Transportation Brigade held a change of command and responsibility ceremony August 1, 2017 at the Zone 1 Gym Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

Col. Lillard D Evans handed off command of the brigade to Col. J Bradley Swift. Command Sgt Maj. LeDerek Green relinquished responsibility for the brigade to Command Sgt Maj. Denise Fisher.

Col. Swift comes to the 595th after completing his degree in National Security and Strategic Studies at the Naval War College. Col Evans returns to the states to serve as the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) Chief of Staff at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

Command Sgt. Maj. Fisher’s prior assignment was as the Command Sergeant Major of the 10th Transportation Battalion (Terminal). CSM Green’s next assignment is at the US Army Sergeants Major Academy, Fort Bliss, Texas.

Major General Kurt Ryan, Commanding General of SDDC, served as the reviewing officer for the ceremony.

