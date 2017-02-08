Singapore Area Coordinator Receives Electric Powered Vehicles in an Effort to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC) is taking another step towards green energy Aug 2 by securing three new Nissan Leaf vehicles which power themselves solely on electric energy. The vehicles will be available to all installation employees for official travel throughout the island of Singapore through the transportation department.



The Department of the Navy is transforming its energy use by developing energy efficiency measures and alternative energy resources to increase mission capability and flexibility. In 2009, Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus set aggressive renewable energy goals to spur the development of alternative power and energy efficient technology and operational procedures. Because most green energy sources, such as wind, sunlight and water, don’t need to be imported, utilizing green energy helps reduce dependence on foreign imports like oil. By utilizing more green energy sources, military installations worldwide can dramatically reduce their need to spend money importing coal and oil leading to greater energy independence.



“We got the vehicles on July 28th,” said Edgar Catala, SAC’s acting Transportation Director from Joint Base Pearl Harbor. “The process to order them was relatively simple. Once they were in the country they just needed to clear customs, then our own Navy Supply (NAVSUP) secured the vehicles for the installation.”

From a strategic perspective the objective is to reduce reliance on fossil fuels from volatile areas of the world. This initiative is one of many throughout the Navy and Marine Corps which will enable the Department of the Navy to achieve its energy goals to improve energy security and efficiency afloat and ashore, increase energy independence, and help lead the nation toward a clean energy economy.



“These vehicles use electricity instead of fossil fuels,” said Carl Dreikorn, Utilities Commodity and Energy Manager for Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC). “The goal is to rely more on renewable sources of energy in the future and to use alternate energy sources when possible. The green houses gases that are put in the air from regular vehicles can be harmful to the environment. These vehicles will issue absolutely no CO2 emissions which will be better for atmosphere and also helps us meet the mandates on relying on alternate fuel vehicles.”



The Nissan Leaf has a range of 107 miles when fully charged. For installation personnel, that’s two round trips to Singapore Changi Airport and back. The annual gas savings is estimated to be $3,489 annually using average statistics. Another estimate of seven tons of carbon emissions is expected to be cut based on a 60 mile per day usage of the new vehicles. Using these vehicles will not only help to save money but will help to reduce the carbon footprint in the country of Singapore.



“We’re currently trying to keep the vehicles close because there aren’t many charging stations on the island and we don’t want one of the cars to run out of power and be stranded somewhere,” said Catala. “But as we see how they run and what they’re capable of, we’ll slowly start expanding their usage. By us having these vehicles in a remote area of the world, it will show other installations that if we can have them here in Singapore then you can have them in Washington D.C. or Annapolis. If we can do it, any of them can do it.”



Green energy sources are renewable, meaning they are replenished naturally and relatively quickly. Natural resources like wind, water, sunlight and geothermal heat could potentially supply the entire world’s energy needs with surplus. And unlike the finite supply of fossil fuels, renewable energy sources are inexhaustible and in continuous supply.



“The only missing piece to this whole thing is renewable energy for the charging stations,” said Dreikorn. “If we could use solar power and charge the vehicles during the day, then we would truly have independent sources of energy, reduce our carbon footprint and essentially have free mileage. One day we can get there, one step at a time.”

