Down and dirty: Marines build new live-fire range

Courtesy Photo | Marines shovel dirt from a Medium Crawler Tractor Bulldozer into a dirt barrier during the construction of a fire-and-maneuver range on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug 1, 2017. The range is intended to allow the Marines of 2nd Marine Division to practice live-fire and maneuver skills. The Marine is with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division and students from the Marine Corps Engineer School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pvt. Nicholas Guevara)

Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division continued construction on a fire-and-maneuver range at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 1, 2017.

The new range is designed for Marines to hone necessary skills needed for upcoming deployments and training exercises.

“This range has been repurposed a couple of times,” said Cpl. Micah Schnayerson, a construction shop clerk for 2nd CEB. “In the 1970s it was a bazooka range, a little after that it was a grenade range, and then a tank range.”

With the range no longer supporting tanks, 2nd Marine Division decided to repurpose the range allowing infantry units and engineers to practice their combat skills instead of having them travel to other duty stations across the United States to complete training.

“The overall value of this project is substantial,” said Bridger. “Instead of having Marines travel all the way across the country to Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, we’ll have something right here on Camp Lejeune.”

Bridger went on to say that the project is vital to the mission success of the Marine Corps.

“It’s going to be great to watch Marines set up and adjust their defenses from assault positions,” said Bridger. “The possibilities are endless out here.”

Construction of the range is scheduled to be complete by the end of August and be ready for use by early November.