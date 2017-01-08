(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Down and dirty: Marines build new live-fire range

    Down and dirty: Marines build new live-fire range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2017

    Courtesy Story

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division continued construction on a fire-and-maneuver range at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 1, 2017.
    The new range is designed for Marines to hone necessary skills needed for upcoming deployments and training exercises.
    “This range has been repurposed a couple of times,” said Cpl. Micah Schnayerson, a construction shop clerk for 2nd CEB. “In the 1970s it was a bazooka range, a little after that it was a grenade range, and then a tank range.”
    With the range no longer supporting tanks, 2nd Marine Division decided to repurpose the range allowing infantry units and engineers to practice their combat skills instead of having them travel to other duty stations across the United States to complete training.
    “The overall value of this project is substantial,” said Bridger. “Instead of having Marines travel all the way across the country to Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, we’ll have something right here on Camp Lejeune.”
    Bridger went on to say that the project is vital to the mission success of the Marine Corps.
    “It’s going to be great to watch Marines set up and adjust their defenses from assault positions,” said Bridger. “The possibilities are endless out here.”
    Construction of the range is scheduled to be complete by the end of August and be ready for use by early November.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2017
    Date Posted: 08.02.2017
    Story ID: 243496
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
