US, Pakistan service members share post-blast analysis information

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – Supporting one of U.S. Army Central’s commanding general’s priorities, explosive ordnance disposal experts from the 20th Fighter Wing, Pakistan army and USARCENT met to exchange information on Shaw Air Force Base July 25-26.



The EOD theater security cooperation exchange focused on post-blast analysis and contributed to the overall goal of these exchanges, which is to improve USARCENT’s partner nations’ capabilities and to continue fostering positive relationships.



“This week was a part of a series of engagements, of over several years, to improve the capability of Pakistan’s counter ID (improvised device) efforts, and this was just part of that series of advancing their efforts and increasing collaboration,” said Lt. Col. Michael Starz, from the Office of the Defense Representative-Pakistan, U.S. Embassy Islamabad.



Starz added it was a productive way to continue sharing techniques and new ideas that also allowed them to get out of their daily routines to focus on important issues.



As part of a goal to host three exchanges per year, this recent exchange focused on proper explosion site processing and forensic testing. The U.S. EOD teams provided lectures, encouraged discussions and performed a practical exercise to share methods and theories for performing those EOD duties.



“It was an excellent cooperation,” said Lt. Col. Atif Mushtaq, commanding officer, 652nd Search and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, Pakistan army. “It was beneficial for us, and hopefully, for the U.S. as well.”



Atif said he plans to use the shared information to update their procedures and improve their techniques, which may lead to collaborating together in the future.



EOD specialists work to attack, defeat and exploit unexploded ordnance, improvised devices and weapons of mass destruction.



“If you look at the news a lot (of the time), you hear about bombings … about suicide bombings … about road bombings,” said Capt. Michael White, country desk officer, USARCENT. “These folks are the key to defeating those (attacks) and preventing them from happening.”



White added these exchanges create an opportunity for USARCENT to gain access to, build upon and improve a country’s capacity for defeating those devices.



Exchanging information not only helps improve current practices but also helps personnel from different countries to understand the other’s theories and methods utilized for successful outcomes.



Master Sgt. Andrew Gernux, EOD, USARCENT, said they don’t always learn about the other country’s capabilities during the cooperation exchanges, but they are still useful. The exchanges tend to serve as stepping stones for potential collaborations.



Gernux added the overall goal for them is to be able to communicate effectively and be able to understand operations and equipment used by both sides.



“One thing that we do learn, a lot of times, is that our understanding of remote techniques may not be the same,” added Gernux. “One of things that we do try to emphasize is safety for all personnel.”



By coming together and sharing information in these exchanges, EOD experts receive and share information that helps them to protect and defeat threats.



“Our Soldiers are on the other side of the border, and there are violent extremists that operate in between the two countries,” said Starz. “So, it’s critical that we share what we are seeing on each side and not just about the individual threats.”



Starz said although the collaboration with Pakistan was productive, the two countries still have a lot of important work to complete.



“I believe that we’re facing a complex enemy,” said Starz, “that changes its techniques—that adapts to the operational environment … So, it’s essential that all elements that are allied against it partner against these violent extremists in collaboration.”



All-in-all, these cooperation exchanges do more than simply check a box on a to-do list for events designed to support the commanding general’s visions and priorities. Meeting to collaborate and share knowledge helps the participants to continue to fight and defeat future threats aimed at military members and everyday citizens.



“It’s all for the average civilian,” said White. “It shows them, really, how important these Soldiers are in stopping them from getting killed by some roadside bomber, by someone in a suicide attack …



“Civilians are getting targeted every day. It connects them, so they can see what their military is doing for them to keep them safe … It’s not just the military; it’s a collaborative effort.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2017 Date Posted: 08.02.2017 20:47 Story ID: 243491 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Pakistan service members share post-blast analysis information, by Leticia Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.