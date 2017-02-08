NSWC Dahlgren Division Getting Ready to Make Offers to Science and Engineer Job Candidates

Courtesy Photo | FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (July 18, 2017) – Camille Ward - Laser and Optic Systems Branch...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (July 18, 2017) – Camille Ward - Laser and Optic Systems Branch head at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) - discusses career opportunities with a candidate at an NSWCDD job fair. The command's Human Resources Division announced Aug. 2 that it plans to make about 100 tentative job offers to candidates who attended the event. Approximately 325 candidates with bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering, mathematics, and physics spoke with senior Navy scientists, engineers, and managers about positions available for entry-level and experienced scientists and engineers. (U.S. Navy photo by Joseph Fordham/Released) see less | View Image Page

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) plans to make about 100 tentative job offers in the wake of a job fair held at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, the command's Human Resources Division announced Aug. 2.



Approximately 325 candidates with bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering, mathematics, and physics attended the July 18 event to inquire about positions available for entry-level and experienced scientists and engineers.



In addition to their conversations with NSWCDD human resources specialists, the candidates discussed career opportunities in detail with scientists and engineers representing the command's six technical departments.



"The Dahlgren Human Resources Office was extremely pleased with the candidate turnout and with how well the event went," said Ally Regan, NSWCDD Staffing and Classification Branch head. "We are thankful for the support of our command leadership and technical departments. The success of the event was truly a team effort and we look forward to hosting additional job fairs in the future."



The command - the largest among the Navy's surface and undersea Warfare Center divisions - is a premier research and development center that serves as a specialty site for weapon system integration. Dahlgren's unique ability to rapidly introduce new technology into complex warfighting systems is based on its longstanding competencies in science and technology, research and development, and test and evaluation.



"NSWC Dahlgren provides scientists and engineers with unique and challenging work," said Regan, recently selected to be the command's next Human Resources Division head at a date to be announced. "We are excited to continue to grow our workforce and onboard many of the talented candidates we met at the 2017 job fair. Our hope is that they find our organization welcoming and a place where they can expand their technical and academic knowledge."



The last NSWCDD job fair was held in 2009. The command intends to recruit candidates at career fairs hosted by surrounding colleges and universities, Regan said, adding that it's possible the next command sponsored career fair - similar to the July event in Fredericksburg - may occur in early 2018.