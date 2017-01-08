Airmen with a voice

Photo By Airman Kylee Thomas | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danielle Galich, 40th Airlift Squadron C-130J Hercules...... read more read more Photo By Airman Kylee Thomas | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danielle Galich, 40th Airlift Squadron C-130J Hercules loadmaster, speaks about her stuggle with breast cancer and her drunk driving incident at the Dyess Storytellers event at Dyess Air Force, Texas on July 27, 2017. Galich explains how she got through her struggles with stage-two breast cancer by having inner strength and resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kylee Thomas) see less | View Image Page

Today there are 500,000 Airmen serving in the United States Air Force; 500,000 Airmen, 500,000 lives and 500,000 stories. What if we could get a glimpse into those lives? What if we could hear those stories? Now we can.

The Dyess Storytellers event, which was held at the Hangar Center here on June 27, 2017 and was open to all Dyess personnel, allowed four Airmen to share their unique stories of struggle and resiliency.

“We all have strengths,” said Tech. Sgt. Rosaura Trevino, 7th Medical Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of family health. “Whether it’s team work, being kind, being a leader or being brave enough to get up and speak about the struggles you’ve faced in the past, everybody has strengths.”

Participating Airmen included: Staff Sgt. Jessica Doll, 40th Airlift Squadron resource manager, Staff Sgt. Danielle Galich, 40th Airlift Squadron C-130J Hercules loadmaster, Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Stearns, 7th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor.

Remy Locascio, a local Abilene realtor spoke of his struggles and how he dealt with the death of his wife Senior Airman Leanne Locascio,

Each participant explained the struggles they have been through with extreme bravery and confidence. They also gave insight on how the Air Force and various other on-base agencies helped them in their time of need.

“A few weeks after Leanne passed, we had her service,” said Locascio “It was held on base in the theater and it was packed! The entire place was over flowing all the way into the lobby and outside. I had never felt so loved by people I never knew.”

The Airmen storytellers also leaned on their coworkers for support.

“I would say the support system I had at work with my supervisors and with my coworkers saved my life,” said Doll who was contemplating suicide within the last year.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, approximately 20 veterans are lost to suicide a day. The Air Force works to prevent these tragedies by encouraging Airmen to utilize support agencies.

Some of the support agencies offered to Airmen and their family members include base chaplains, the Airman and Family Readiness Center, the Mental Health Clinic and more.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. The Air Force is like a family,” said Galich. “There’s always someone you can talk to.”

The Airmen who spoke at the event and told others about their situations, explained that they overcame their difficulties through inner strength and resiliency. Overall, they told their stories so others, who may be facing similar problems, know there is always someone to lean and or ask for help.

“Just remember, if you’re strong enough to get through today, then you’re always going to be alright,” said Galich.