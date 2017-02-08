Two Teams, One Goal

Photo By Sgt. John Carkeet IV | Army Spc. Dominiq Gist currently serves as an automated logistical supply specialist...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. John Carkeet IV | Army Spc. Dominiq Gist currently serves as an automated logistical supply specialist with the 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) out of Orlando, Fla. Like most Army Reserve Soldiers, Gist constantly strives for the perfect balance between military and civilian life. Unlike most of her peers, Gist has established several ambitious career goals an Army Reserve Soldier and professional soccer player. Gist is pursuing a pre-law degree at Weber International University in Babson Park, Fla. She plays as a defensive center back for the university’s women’s soccer team and the Pinellas County United Soccer Club, part of the Women’s Premiere Soccer League. (photo by 1st Lt. Brittany Kluck, 143d ESC) see less | View Image Page

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Whether you call it football or soccer, the sport is exciting, fast pace, and requires steadfast teamwork. The same can be said for the Army Reserve. It’s little wonder, then, that the world’s greatest game and the world’s most lethal military force inspire the same competitive and courageous people to take the field.



Spc. Dominiq Gist is a defense center back for the Pinellas County United Soccer Club out of St. Petersburg Fla. When she slips off her cleats and dons combat boots, Gist serves as an automated logistical supply specialist with the 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) out of Orlando, Fla. Both positions possess their unique challenges that require considerable time and dedication to become proficient.



“They both correlate because the Army is one big team and soccer is one big team,” said Gist.



Gist’s passion for the game of soccer extends to serving her country in the Army Reserve. In the pursuit of a new experiences and challenges, Gist enlisted in 2012 at the age of 17. She moved to Florida in June 2016 after Weber International University in Babson Park, Fla., offered her an athletic scholarship. She is currently in her senior year with ambitions to practice law and play professional soccer.



“The greatest challenge is keeping the balance between being a Soldier and the requirements that come along with it,” said Gist. “There is a balance, and I’m having a tough time trying to find it, though I know that the choices are mine to make.”



Conflicting priorities between the Army and the soccer season have made some of those choices very tough, indeed.



“I am missing the entire preseason for my senior year of college soccer,” Gist said with a sigh. “That kind of hurt me a little bit, but then I also have a job to do. I am in the Army, and that is extremely important to me.”



Although finding a balance among school, soccer and Soldiering is a constant struggle, Gist manages it very well. Each day she strives to stay focused and ensures she leads her teammates on the field. As a student, Gist embodies the Army’s values to excel in a discipline that demands justice, equality and integrity. As a Soldier, Gist’s competence and confidence shows her superiors that she possesses the mental and physical qualities to lead from the front. As a defense center back, she must analyze the opposing team’s strength and weaknesses to prevent them from scoring a goal. Additionally, she must enforce constant vigilance on the field to read the game well, distribute the ball properly and anticipate plays before they happen.



And that’s why Gist loves the game.



“[The game] is always changing. There is a lot of thinking involved. It is so difficult, and yet it is beautiful,” beamed Gist.



Gist’s ambition and tenacity sets an example for every athlete and Soldier. Her academic and athletic achievements exhibit the impressive educational and professional opportunities opened by her commitment to serve our country. Her challenge and the challenge of her fellow Soldiers and players is to strike the best balance and defeat their opponents so they may relish in that sweet word resonating around the arena: goal.