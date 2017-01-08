126 ARW civil engineers deploy for training to Pennsylvania

The Illinois Air National Guardsmen are visiting the U.S. Army base to assist in refurbishing a training facility for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.



"We are here to help support base training mission," said Chief Master Sgt. John Hedeman, the 126th Civil Engineer manager. "We are modifying an existing structure to turn it into a more usable training facility."



Other Air National Guard units also provided support to this training site. The 126 CES members took over the project as part of their annual deployment for training exercise.



"Our Airmen have many skill sets such as heavy equipment operators, electricians, heating ventilation and air conditioning specialists, and structure technicians," said Hedeman. "They rely on each others professional skills to complete every building project."



The 126 CES will be in be in Fort Indiantown Gap for two weeks.

