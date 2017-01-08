(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    126 ARW civil engineers deploy for training to Pennsylvania

    126th Civil Engineer Squadron deploys for training to Pennsylvania

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Patterson | Senior Airman John Cape, a heating ventilation and air conditioning technician,...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michael Patterson 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    The Illinois Air National Guardsmen are visiting the U.S. Army base to assist in refurbishing a training facility for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

    "We are here to help support base training mission," said Chief Master Sgt. John Hedeman, the 126th Civil Engineer manager. "We are modifying an existing structure to turn it into a more usable training facility."

    Other Air National Guard units also provided support to this training site. The 126 CES members took over the project as part of their annual deployment for training exercise.

    "Our Airmen have many skill sets such as heavy equipment operators, electricians, heating ventilation and air conditioning specialists, and structure technicians," said Hedeman. "They rely on each others professional skills to complete every building project."

    The 126 CES will be in be in Fort Indiantown Gap for two weeks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2017
    Date Posted: 08.02.2017 15:11
    Story ID: 243442
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 126 ARW civil engineers deploy for training to Pennsylvania, by SSgt Michael Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Civil Engineers deploy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT