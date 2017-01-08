6th MCDs' District Spouse Orientation Course

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jack Rigsby | U.S. Marines and spouses with 6th Marine Corps District (6MCD) pose for a group photo...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jack Rigsby | U.S. Marines and spouses with 6th Marine Corps District (6MCD) pose for a group photo during the District Spouse Orientation Course (DSOC) at the Four Winds Family Readiness Center aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, July 26, 2017. The DSOC provided Marines and their spouses a broad spectrum of tools to help them transition into the Marine Corps’ recruiting field. The spouses came from across the District to build connections and network with fellow spouses. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby) see less | View Image Page

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. – The 6th Marine Corps District (6MCD) conducted its second District Spouse Orientation Course (DSOC) from July 25th to July 28th, 2017, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island, South Carolina. The DSOC provided Marines and their spouses a broad spectrum of tools to help them transition into the Marine Corps’ recruiting field. The spouses came from across the District to build connections and network with fellow spouses.



The spouses were formally greeted by 6MCD’s Commanding Officer, Col. Jeffery C. Smitherman, at the welcome dinner located at Irby’s Inn aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, South Carolina.



“Welcome! I hope that you’re excited to be here because we’re really glad to have you … I hope we can provide you information you can use,” said Smitherman.



The DSOC covered a broad range of topics to include an overview of Marine Corps recruiting, Tri-Care and the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society, and personal, fire and social media safety. During the fire safety portion, the spouses learned a few ways to combat different types of fires that can take place in the household. The course also covered many ways to protect their family’s privacy on social media platforms.



“The DSOC is a great way to build camaraderie with spouses from other recruiting stations,” said Pamela Wilson, wife of GySgt Daniel G. Wilson, staff noncommissioned officer-in-command of Recruiting Substation (RSS) Jackson, Recruiting Station (RS) Nashville.



Some of the attendees were familiar with the program having gone through similar courses, to include one within 8th Marine Corps District (8MCD).



“There are significant differences between the two courses. The 6MCD DSOC training covered a broader spectrum of topics,” said Daniel.



To end the week, the DSOC attendees observed the MCRD Parris Island Morning Color flag raising ceremony and recruit graduation. The graduation completes the transition of a recruit to a Marine within the 13-week training evolution.



Overall, the DSOC provided spouses necessary tools to bring back to their community; which will continue to empower these spouses and their families.



The DSOC gives you the opportunity to create an understanding of recruiting duty and how we can support you in terms of family readiness - not just for yourself but for those other spouses in your RS, said Smitherman.