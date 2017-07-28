Dawn of a new era: CLB-6 becomes SPMAGTF-CR-AF LCE

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 6 officially assumed responsibilities as the logistics combat element for Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa from CLB-8 during a transfer of authority ceremony at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, July 28, 2017.

The ceremony marked the end of a chapter after CLB-8’s six-month tour in support of crisis response in Europe and Africa.

“Being here this morning is an awful lot like seeing an Olympic race,” said Col. Sean M. Salene, commanding officer of SPMAGTF-CR-AF. “You heard about the accomplishments of CLB-8. You heard about the things they had done as a unit. And over the transfer of authority period they’ve taken that knowledge and they’ve handed it like a baton."

“And the team coming in, you have grabbed it,” he continued. “And you’re ready to move out. You are the only element in the entire MAGTF that has Marines and Sailors on the ground in Africa day-in and day-out. Take that baton and accelerate into the mission,” said Salene.

During the ceremony, there was a symbolic casing of CLB-8’s organizational colors to signify completion of their mission followed by CLB-6 uncasing their colors to signify the transfer of authority.

The incoming SPMAGTF-CR-AF LCE Marines and Sailors wasted no time as they hit the ground running upon their arrival and ensured a smooth transition of responsibilities and building community relations. In fact, days after their arrival a group of them joined CLB-8’s service members to help clean War Memorial Park in Paterno, Italy.

“We cannot do this [mission] without the support of the base and the communities that are supporting the base,” said Lt. Col. Karin Fitzgerald, the incoming commanding officer of SPMAGTF-CR-AF LCE. “We are looking forward to continue building upon those relationships with both communities on base and also communities out in town. We are excited to go out there and see what Italy has to offer.”

“It’s CLB-6’s mission now, and we’re ready,” she added. “We’re ready to continue that support to the [SPMAGTF-CR-AF], to the Black Sea Rotational Force, to the Marine Rotational Force in Norway.”

