IWTC Corry Station Sailors Volunteer with Sea Cadets

Instructors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station taught basic naval skills to U.S. Naval Sea Cadets during their two-week boot camp at Naval Air Station Pensacola, July 15-29.



Seventeen instructors volunteered for the event, covering 29 of the 36 lesson topics in one-hour sessions. The Sailors covered topics such as basic seamanship, watch standing, military bearing, and various other general military instructions.



“I’m all about helping the Sea Cadets any time I can,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class James McGuigan. “I believe this is an awesome program that does a great job showing kids what the Navy is all about.”



The Sea Cadet boot camp ended with a graduation ceremony at the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center. Information Systems Technician 1st Class Justin Sullivan, who helped organize the IWTC Corry Station contributions and regularly volunteers with the Sea Cadets, acted as a guest speaker for the ceremony.



“It is an honor and a privilege to train and mentor these young men and women,” said Sullivan. “They are our future, and providing the tools to help them succeed gives me immense pride and a sense of accomplishment.”



IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare (IW) across the full spectrum of military operations.



For more information about the Sea Cadets, visit www.seacadets.org/.

