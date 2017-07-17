Kids aim high at Minuteman Youth Camp

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jessica Condit | Campers practice aiming on a simulated rifle range at the Firearms Training System...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jessica Condit | Campers practice aiming on a simulated rifle range at the Firearms Training System July 18, 2017, at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Ark. The campers were part of the Minuteman Youth Camp hosted by the Arkansas National Guard's Child and Youth Program and lasted one week. During their stay, campers were provided the opportunity to practice archery, go fishing, learn about the military and participate in events . The program is run by volunteers of the Arkansas National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Condit) see less | View Image Page

The camp consisted of many events that encouraged team building and skill enhancement. From fishing derbies to archery practice, the youth stayed busy because of the volunteer work of the Airmen and Soldiers of the Arkansas National Guard. Coordinated by the Child and Youth Services program of the Arkansas National Guard, the volunteers and full-time staff encouraged the children to build lasting friendships with their peers and promoted an open dialogue where the campers had ample opportunity to learn skills and information they could carry with them to achieve future goals.

“Getting military kids involved with other military kids around Arkansas is good because they find other kids who have or currently are going what they’ve gone through,” said James Garrett, the Child and Youth coordinator for the Arkansas National Guard. “A lot of the times the kids who make those connections here will keep in contact throughout the years. The relationships expand over the years and they build special bonds and friendships.”

The program also encourages a continued learning process after their initial learning experience. The Arkansas Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Coalition provides further education to the campers who are interested in pursuing goals initially taught at the Minuteman Youth Camp.

“The camp is the beginning of their future,” Garrett said. “Helping the children achieve goals, building rapport and maintaining open dialogue with the kids encourages them continue the learning process after the initial learning.”