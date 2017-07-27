(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arkansas National Guard welcomes Guatemalan state partners

    Arkansas National Guard State Partnership program welcomes Guatemalan Air Force

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2017

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Condit 

    189th Airlift Wing

    Brig. Gen. Timo Hernandez Duarte, along with several other key leaders of the Guatemalan Air Force, spend the entire week visiting facilities between the 189th Airlift Wing and Camp Joseph T. Robinson, gaining and sharing knowledge with other maintainers and logistics personnel.
    “This was an excellent opportunity for our Arkansas Air National Guardsmen to demonstrate the high level of quality maintenance we maintain to provide insight to our state partners,” said Lt. Col. Cliff Franklin, 189th Maintenance Group vice commander. “We hope to continue to build upon our established relationship with our state partners and look forward to future exchanges.”

    The international visitors were introduced to storage and filing methods, shown the training process for the C-130H maintainer and provided a breakdown of the logistical support, among several other key processes, to the 189th AW. The information, purposefully designed to support the combat airlift mission at Little Rock AFB, provided a foundation for the Guatemalan Air Force visitors to take back and implement within their forces.

