Exercise Northern Strike Unites US, British, Danish, Polish, Canadian and Latvian Military Forces for Training

Northern Strike is a National Guard-sponsored exercise uniting service members from multiple states, service branches, and NATO allies for military training at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, both in northern Michigan. The goal of the newly accredited exercise is to maximize full spectrum combat readiness by providing realistic, unit-tailored, cost-effective, and highly integrated joint fires combat training in an adaptable threat and combined arms live fire environment emphasizing cooperation between Joint and Coalition forces.

More than 5,500 military members from Michigan and other states’ National Guards, United States Marine Corps, U.S. active duty, and NATO ally British, Danish, Polish, Canadian and Latvian troops have come together in northern Michigan for Exercise Northern Strike 17.



Exercise Northern Strike, runs July 29 – Aug. 12, 2017 primarily at the Michigan National Guard, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.



Northern Strike is the only National Guard-hosted military exercise accredited by the United States Joint Forces Command as part of the Joint National Training Capability. The globally recognized exercise blends training from all five dimensions of operation to prepare troops for global activation. The exercise also blends military branches and military classifications and skills to expand capabilities and enhance operational abilities for the protection of states, nations and allied partnerships.



Throughout the NS17 exercise, military personnel, equipment, and vehicles and will be traveling in and around the northern counties of Michigan. Michigan National Guard leadership is grateful to northern Michigan residents and business for their hospitality and support and apologizes in advance for any inconveniences that may stem from the large number of people and equipment in the area.



The exercise concludes Aug. 11 with the annual Michigan National Guard memorial ceremony and review-of-troops procession on the parade field at Camp Grayling. The parade field is open to family and friends from 9-11 a.m.