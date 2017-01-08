(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Northern Strike Unites US, British, Danish, Polish, Canadian and Latvian Military Forces for Training

    NS17 Logo

    Photo By Master Sgt. Ronald Raflik | Northern Strike is a National Guard-sponsored exercise uniting service members from...... read more read more

    GRAYLING, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2017

    Story by Angela Simpson 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Michigan National Guard

    More than 5,500 military members from Michigan and other states’ National Guards, United States Marine Corps, U.S. active duty, and NATO ally British, Danish, Polish, Canadian and Latvian troops have come together in northern Michigan for Exercise Northern Strike 17.

    Exercise Northern Strike, runs July 29 – Aug. 12, 2017 primarily at the Michigan National Guard, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.

    Northern Strike is the only National Guard-hosted military exercise accredited by the United States Joint Forces Command as part of the Joint National Training Capability. The globally recognized exercise blends training from all five dimensions of operation to prepare troops for global activation. The exercise also blends military branches and military classifications and skills to expand capabilities and enhance operational abilities for the protection of states, nations and allied partnerships.

    Throughout the NS17 exercise, military personnel, equipment, and vehicles and will be traveling in and around the northern counties of Michigan. Michigan National Guard leadership is grateful to northern Michigan residents and business for their hospitality and support and apologizes in advance for any inconveniences that may stem from the large number of people and equipment in the area.

    The exercise concludes Aug. 11 with the annual Michigan National Guard memorial ceremony and review-of-troops procession on the parade field at Camp Grayling. The parade field is open to family and friends from 9-11 a.m.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2017
    Date Posted: 08.01.2017 12:08
    Story ID: 243296
    Location: GRAYLING, MN, US
    Hometown: ALPENA, MI, US
    Hometown: GRAYLING, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Northern Strike Unites US, British, Danish, Polish, Canadian and Latvian Military Forces for Training, by Angela Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Multinational
    annual training
    USMC
    Joint Forces
    Combined Arms
    Live Fire Exercise
    Multinational Exercise
    Poland
    Denmark
    US Army
    Latvia
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center
    Northern Strike
    Great Britian
    Northern Strike 17
    NS17
    NorthernStrike17
    Alpena Combat Readiness Center
    Exercise of Allies

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT