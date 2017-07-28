(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From NCO to SNCO, Airmen move upward in SNCO induction ceremony

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Erick Requadt 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Team Moody celebrated NCOs who earned the rank of master sergeant at a Senior NCO induction ceremony, July 28, here.

    Every year NCOs are welcomed into the higher echelon of valor as SNCOs, congratulated by the prestige of officers and enlisted alike.

    Master Sgt. Jeffrey Marino, 41st Helicopter Maintenance Unit specialist section chief, and one of the 42 SNCO inductees, expressed what becoming a SNCO meant to him and how it’s broadened his perspective with the mission of helping Airmen fly, fight and win.

    “In order to maximize your ability to care for Airmen, you realize you need to learn how you and your organization are a part of the larger Moody team,” said Marino. “You go and seek these team resources to better enable your ability to care for Airmen. Then, you apply deliberate development in mentoring, motivating, and inspiring the staff sergeants and technical sergeants to do the same.”

