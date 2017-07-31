737th Transportation Company training smarter, stronger, and more prepared to take on the challenges of tomorrow.

The two full weeks of training was comprised of numerous soldiering skills such as: conducting, “troop leading procedures”, tactical convoy’s, react to Improvised Explosive Device’s (IED) mounted, react to civilians on the battle field, react to contact mounted, to their real-world mission which is to haul fuel.



“The mission of the company, is to haul bulk fuel and that’s it,” explains Sgt. 1st Class Jonathon Reed, the second platoon, Platoon Sergeant of the 737th. “It ‘s important to get the product to where it needs to be. Supporting the main warfighter, be it aviation, a Forward Operating Base (FOB), or base support with gasoline, diesel or jet fuel; so that we can maneuver.”



Of the 93 soldiers who participated in the exercise twelve of them were new to the unit. For the 737th annual training is more than just an exercise it’s a time to build bonds.



“Unit Cohesion comes with a prolonged set of orders, its when we are stuck working together and living together, that you really start to open up and start to learn about each other,” says Reed.



The tents of the QLLEX exercise quickly collapsed at the close of the exercise and the 737th Trans Company will return to Yakima Training site, smarter, stronger, and more prepared to take on the challenges of tomorrow.

