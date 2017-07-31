ACC commander visits Beale

Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, visited the base and met with members of Team Beale July 26-27.



During his visit, Holmes toured various facilities where he spoke to Airmen and attended numerous meetings and briefings.



In a meeting with the squadron commanders, Holmes spoke on squadron revitalization and giving squadron commanders more power over daily operations.



“We (ACC) want to give squadron commanders more power and autonomy,” he said. “We want to authorize squadron commanders to make decisions, which helps save time and allows them to do what needs to be done in order to complete the mission.”



The main purpose of Holmes’ visit was to get a firsthand look at Beale’s infrastructure and gauge the 9th Reconnaissance Wing’s mission readiness.



“Gen. Holmes visited Beale to view current operations, assess base infrastructure, and discuss mission readiness,” said Col. Andy Clark, 9th Reconnaissance Wing vice commander. “He toured several facilities across the installation and discussed the Wing's infrastructure improvement strategy and our approach to enhancing readiness.”

