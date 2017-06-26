3rd BCD welcomes new commander

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea (June 26, 2017) -- The 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment, the Eighth Army Command, officially changed command during a ceremony here June 16 at Hill 180 on Osan Air Base, South Korea.



Col. Yi Se Gwon, the outgoing 3rd BCD commander, relinquished command of the 3rd BCD to Col. Robert B. Hensley, the incoming 3rd BCD commander, in a traditional military ceremony.



Hosting the ceremony was Lt. Gen. Thomas S. Vandal, the Eighth Army commanding general. During his speech, Vandal thanked Gwon for his hard work and dedication over the years, while welcoming Hensley to the Eighth Army team.



“I could not have asked for a better commander than Col. Yi Se Gwon,” said Vandal. “Today’s change of command ceremony is a well-deserved recognition of his hard work and dedication over the last two years.”



Thanks to Gwon’s constant focus on readiness and training, Vandal said he has complete confidence that no matter what happens, the 3rd BCD is always ready to fight tonight and protect the Korean peninsula. The 3rd BCD is one of the most critical units on the Korean peninsula, he said.



One of the most significant enduring impacts Gwon accomplished is reducing the joint air space clearance times in the most challenging theater for air space deconfliction in the world, he said. This monumental undertaking had immediate impacts in strengthening the alliance.



Gwon will serve as the director of the U.S. Army Targeting Center for his next assignment.



During Gwon’s speech, he gave his thanks to his leadership and sister units for their contributions to the success to the 3rd BCD.



“Air ground integration is in great hands with Col. Rob Hensley,” said Gwon.



Hensley comes to the 3rd BCD from the United States Forces Korea in Yongsan, South Korea, where he served as the J5 deputy assistant chief of staff.



Hensley said he looks forward to serving alongside with the Soldiers and leaders of the 3rd BCD.



“Third BCD has an amazing reputation and I look forward joining this professional warfighting team,” said Hensley. “It’s an honor to continue to serve as part of a strong U.S./ROK alliance.”

